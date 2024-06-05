Kylian Mbappe's shocking revelation: Real Madrid's new star blasts PSG over 'violent' tactics (WATCH)

Real Madrid's new signing Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday revealed that PSG manager Luis Enrique and director of football Luis Campos "saved" him from being ostracized for the entire 2023/24 campaign.

Following his move to Real Madrid, French sensation Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday revealed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique and director of football Luis Campos "saved" him from being ostracized for the entire 2023/24 campaign.

The 25-year-old informed PSG at the start of the season that he would not be renewing his contract, meaning he would leave on a free transfer at the end of 2023/24. It has been widely known that a move to Real Madrid was imminent, and the transfer was confirmed on Monday.

The free transfer comes six years after Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco on a permanent deal for a reported 165.7 million-pound fee, having spent a season on loan at the Parc des Princes.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo 'excited' after Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid; says it's his turn to see French star

During his time with PSG, Mbappe won six Ligue 1 titles and scored an impressive 256 goals in 308 appearances.

He also won the French Cup four times, but Champions League glory eluded him. PSG reached the final in 2020 but were runners-up to Bayern Munich, and they lost in the semi-finals this year to Dortmund.

Mbappe's immediate reaction to the announcement was to post on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating that joining Real Madrid is a "dream made reality."

He spoke in more depth about the move, expressing that the announcement came as a relief.

“I feel relieved,” he told a press conference on Tuesday. “I arrive at Real Madrid with a lot of humbleness, it’s the biggest club in the world. I want to thank (Real Madrid) president Florentino Perez. He trusted me from day one.”

Mbappe, who penned a five-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, continued: “I’m happy. I’m very happy, you can see that smile on my face… and a happy player can perform way better.

“I will play for my dream club. I will be at Real Madrid for at minimum five years," he said.

Interestingly, the 25-year-old has shed light on the discussions he had with the PSG hierarchy before the 2023/24 season began.

Mbappe revealed that he was told "quite violently" that he would not be allowed to play at all after informing the club of his decision to leave for nothing this summer. He credits manager Luis Enrique and director Luis Campos for saving him from being sidelined for the entire year.

“I was made to understand that I would no longer play for PSG [after informing them of my desire to leave at the end of the season]. I was told right to my face, and quite violently, so I was convinced that I wasn’t going to play. Luis Enrique and Luis Campos saved me. Without them, I would never have stepped onto the pitch again," the Frenchman revealed.

“That’s why my ambition was different this year. It was below my standards but just playing, stringing together matches and winning trophies was my biggest pride but next season, I won’t settle for a season like that," he added.

Also read: Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No.9 jersey, switch to preferred choice next year

Latest Videos