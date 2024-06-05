Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kylian Mbappe's shocking revelation: Real Madrid's new star blasts PSG over 'violent' tactics (WATCH)

    Real Madrid's new signing Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday revealed that PSG manager Luis Enrique and director of football Luis Campos "saved" him from being ostracized for the entire 2023/24 campaign.

    football Kylian Mbappe's shocking revelation: Real Madrid's new star blasts PSG over 'violent' tactics (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    Following his move to Real Madrid, French sensation Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday revealed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique and director of football Luis Campos "saved" him from being ostracized for the entire 2023/24 campaign.

    The 25-year-old informed PSG at the start of the season that he would not be renewing his contract, meaning he would leave on a free transfer at the end of 2023/24. It has been widely known that a move to Real Madrid was imminent, and the transfer was confirmed on Monday.

    The free transfer comes six years after Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco on a permanent deal for a reported 165.7 million-pound fee, having spent a season on loan at the Parc des Princes.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo 'excited' after Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid; says it's his turn to see French star

    During his time with PSG, Mbappe won six Ligue 1 titles and scored an impressive 256 goals in 308 appearances.

    He also won the French Cup four times, but Champions League glory eluded him. PSG reached the final in 2020 but were runners-up to Bayern Munich, and they lost in the semi-finals this year to Dortmund.

    Mbappe's immediate reaction to the announcement was to post on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating that joining Real Madrid is a "dream made reality."

    He spoke in more depth about the move, expressing that the announcement came as a relief.

    “I feel relieved,” he told a press conference on Tuesday. “I arrive at Real Madrid with a lot of humbleness, it’s the biggest club in the world. I want to thank (Real Madrid) president Florentino Perez. He trusted me from day one.”

    Mbappe, who penned a five-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, continued: “I’m happy. I’m very happy, you can see that smile on my face… and a happy player can perform way better.

    “I will play for my dream club. I will be at Real Madrid for at minimum five years," he said.

    Interestingly, the 25-year-old has shed light on the discussions he had with the PSG hierarchy before the 2023/24 season began.

    Mbappe revealed that he was told "quite violently" that he would not be allowed to play at all after informing the club of his decision to leave for nothing this summer. He credits manager Luis Enrique and director Luis Campos for saving him from being sidelined for the entire year.

    “I was made to understand that I would no longer play for PSG [after informing them of my desire to leave at the end of the season]. I was told right to my face, and quite violently, so I was convinced that I wasn’t going to play. Luis Enrique and Luis Campos saved me. Without them, I would never have stepped onto the pitch again," the Frenchman revealed.

    “That’s why my ambition was different this year. It was below my standards but just playing, stringing together matches and winning trophies was my biggest pride but next season, I won’t settle for a season like that," he added.

    Also read: Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No.9 jersey, switch to preferred choice next year

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pat Cummins joins MLC, signs four-year contract with San Francisco Unicorns; WATCH his first words snt

    Pat Cummins joins MLC, signs four-year contract with San Francisco Unicorns; WATCH his first words

    Tennis French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner reaches Roland Garros semi-final for first time; Secures World number 1 spot osf

    French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner reaches Roland Garros semi-final for first time; Secures world number 1 rank

    French Open 2024: Heartbreak for fans as Djokovic pulls out due to knee injury; Sinner crowned new World No. 1 snt

    French Open 2024: Heartbreak for fans as Djokovic pulls out due to knee injury; Sinner crowned new World No. 1

    Tennis French Open 2024: Djokovic provides shot of the day as he survives Cerundolo scare (WATCH) osf

    French Open 2024: Djokovic provides shot of the day as he survives Cerundolo scare (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan crush Uganda by 125 Runs in their debut World Cup match osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan crush Uganda by 125 runs in their debut World Cup match

    Recent Stories

    How Can I Earn Monthly Income from a Fixed Deposit?

    How Can I Earn Monthly Income from a Fixed Deposit?

    Have won from people's blessings, not from doing any Yajna: Mandya JDS MP, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    ‘Have won from people’s blessings, not from doing any Yajna': Mandya JDS MP, former K’taka CM HD Kumaraswamy

    Election Results 2024: How many Muslim candidates won the Lok Sabha polls? AJR

    Election Results 2024: How many Muslim candidates won the Lok Sabha polls?

    Aly Goni replies to trolls after being religion shamed for his Lok Sabha tweet, 'Yeh desh tere baap ka hai'? RKK

    Aly Goni replies to trolls after being religion shamed for his Lok Sabha tweet, 'Yeh desh tere baap ka hai'?

    Gold rate on June 5 post LS results: Price of 22,24 carat in YOUR city vkp

    Gold rate on June 5 post LS results: Price of 22,24 carat in YOUR city

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon