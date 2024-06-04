Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No.9 jersey, switch to preferred choice next year

Kylian Mbappe's eagerly anticipated move to Real Madrid has been finalised, with the French star set to wear the iconic No. 9 jersey for his debut season before transitioning to his preferred No. 10. This switch mirrors Cristiano Ronaldo's path at the club and adds an extra layer of excitement as fans eagerly await Mbappe's first appearance in the famous white kit.

Kylian Mbappe was officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player on June 3, following an agreement between the European champions and the former Paris Saint-Germain forward. The announcement came just 48 hours after Madrid claimed their 15th Champions League title by defeating Borussia Dortmund at Wembley. Despite his success, Mbappe has yet to win the Champions League, and he hopes that Madrid will be the place where he achieves this, having been eliminated by Dortmund in the 2023/24 season during his final attempt to lift the trophy at PSG.

There is already tremendous excitement surrounding his arrival, but one key question remains: what jersey number will he wear?

Sporting News examines the available options and speculates when fans might see him don the famous white strip for the first time.

Kylian Mbappe's Jersey Number at Real Madrid

The shirt number Mbappe will wear at Madrid has yet to be confirmed. However, it is believed that he will follow in the footsteps of his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reports suggest that Mbappe will wear the No. 9 shirt, just as Ronaldo did following his move to Los Blancos 15 years ago, before later switching to No. 10. Mbappe wore the No. 7 at PSG, but that number is currently occupied by Vinicius Junior, who is unlikely to change any time soon.

Mbappe will have to wait for the No. 10 jersey, as Luka Modric currently holds it and appears set to stay at the club for another season.

Ronaldo faced a similar situation when he joined the Spanish giants from Manchester United in 2009 for a then-world-record fee. Initially, he couldn't wear the No. 7 jersey because it belonged to Raul Gonzalez, a legendary figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

'CR7' eventually claimed his preferred number for the 2010/11 season after Raul moved to Bundesliga club Schalke.

Kylian Mbappe's Cleats: What Football Boots Does He Wear?

Mbappe wears the Nike Mercurial Superfly football boots. He is one of the leading ambassadors for the sportswear brand, alongside Ronaldo.

Mbappe's boots are tailored for attackers like himself, making him a key asset for Nike in the football industry.

When Will Kylian Mbappe Make His Real Madrid Debut?

Mbappe's next commitment is Euro 2024 with France, where he will aim to win the trophy for the first time.

His debut for Madrid will likely occur during the preseason. At present, their first friendly match is scheduled against AC Milan at Soldier Field in Chicago on July 31. Madrid will likely want Mbappe to be available for this opening preseason fixture.

His first competitive match for the club is yet to be determined, as La Liga has not yet released its fixture schedule for the next season. However, there is a possibility that Mbappe could play in the UEFA Super Cup before the start of the Spanish top flight. Madrid will face Europa League winners Atalanta in Warsaw, Poland, on August 14.

