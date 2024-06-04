Cristiano Ronaldo 'excited' after Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid; says it's his turn to see French star

Kylian Mbappe's highly anticipated move to Real Madrid was confirmed recently, as the French forward signed a lucrative five-year deal with the European giants. Cristiano Ronaldo, who played a pivotal role in welcoming Mbappe to the Bernabeu when the French star was younger, expressed his excitement on social media.

Image Credit: Instagram

Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid was officially confirmed on Monday, as the French star signed a five-year deal, bringing an end to his seven-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain. Portugal international and Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his excitement about Mbappe joining Real Madrid. Ronaldo, who spent nine years at the Bernabeu and scored 450 goals for the club, played a significant role in welcoming Mbappe to Madrid when the French prodigy was still a youngster.

Image Credit: Instagram

Mbappe, expressing his joy on social media, said, "A dream come true, So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid! Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!"

Image Credit: Instagram

The post included photos of Mbappe in Real Madrid gear, including one where he met Ronaldo at the club's facilities. Responding to Mbappe's announcement, Ronaldo paid tribute to the new Real Madrid signing on Instagram: "My turn to eyes emoji Excited to see you light up the Bernabéu. #HalaMadrid"

Image Credit: Instagram

Mbappe's departure from PSG was confirmed last month when he announced he would not extend his contract with the club. In a message to PSG supporters, he said, "I've always said that I would speak with you when the time comes, and so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks."

Image Credit: Instagram

"It's hard, and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that, to leave my country, France, Ligue 1, a championship I have always known, but I think I needed this - a new challenge after seven years."

Image Credit: Instagram

Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid marks a new chapter in his career, as he looks forward to making his mark alongside Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy at the Bernabeu.