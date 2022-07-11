Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Juventus fans go berserk after Aaron Ramsey mistakenly signs fans-made 'contract termination'

    Aaron Ramsey is back at Juventus for pre-season training following the conclusion of his loan spell at Rangers.

    football Juventus fans go berserk after Aaron Ramsey mistakenly signs fans-made 'contract termination' snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Turin, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

    After returning to Juventus, Aaron Ramsey unintentionally signed a fan-made "contract termination." The midfielder is back at Turin for pre-season training following the conclusion of his loan spell at Rangers.

    While signing autographs for Juventus supporters, Ramsey was surprised by one supporter who had created his own "contract termination" form.

    Although the former Arsenal star still has one year left on his Juventus deal, it doesn't seem likely that the club will use him this year.

    The Welshman's future at the team was already in doubt, but Paul Pogba's impending return is going to knock him farther lower on the priority list.

    Ramsey made 13 appearances for Rangers after being loaned there in January, scoring twice.

    After his contract at Arsenal expired in 2019, the midfielder signed for Juventus on a free transfer. For the Italian giants, he has made 70 appearances and scored six goals.

    Also read: 'Hello Gunners': Gabriel Jesus cherishes dream Arsenal debut; fans laud perfect start

    Ramsey was a member of the Juventus team that won the Coppa Italia and the Serie A championships in the 2019–20 and 2020–21 seasons, respectively.

    Juventus has added Angel Di Maria on a free transfer in addition to their anticipated acquisition of Paul Pogba.

    Meanwhile, social media went abuzz after a video of Ramsey signing a fan-made 'contract termination' went viral. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma slams 'experts'; says Virat Kohli's quality can't be questioned snt

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma slams 'experts'; says Virat Kohli's quality can't be questioned

    IND vs ENG 2022, Trent Bridge/Nottingham T20I: Suryakumar Yadav ton in vain as England finishes series on a high against India-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I: Suryakumar's ton in vain as England finishes series on a high

    Wimbledon 2022 Final: Novak Djokovic breezes past Nick Kyrgios to win 21st Grand Slam title; Twitter appreciates-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic breezes past Kyrgios to win 21st Grand Slam title; Twitter appreciates

    IND vs ENG 2022, Trent Bridge/Nottingham T20I: England opts to bat against India; Umran Malik comes in, Hardik Pandya rested-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I: England opts to bat; Umran comes in, Pandya rested

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston/Birmingham T20I: Did Hardik Pandya abuse Rohit Sharma? Fans split over viral video-ayh

    Did Hardik Pandya abuse Rohit Sharma during Edgbaston T20I? Fans split over viral video

    Recent Stories

    Nothing Phone 1 to launch on July 12 Here s everything we know so far gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) to launch on July 12; Here's everything we know so far

    Where is KGF actor Yash? What is he doing these days? Read details of Yash 19 RBA

    Where is KGF actor Yash? What is he doing these days? Read details of Yash 19

    SC to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Dont take action against MLAs until matter listed for hearing gcw

    SC to Maharashtra Speaker: Don't take action against MLAs until matter listed for hearing

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma slams 'experts'; says Virat Kohli's quality can't be questioned snt

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma slams 'experts'; says Virat Kohli's quality can't be questioned

    AILET 2nd Merit List 2022 to be released today; know how to check - adt

    AILET 2nd Merit List 2022 to be released today; know how to check

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon