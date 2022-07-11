Juventus fans go berserk after Aaron Ramsey mistakenly signs fans-made 'contract termination'

Aaron Ramsey is back at Juventus for pre-season training following the conclusion of his loan spell at Rangers.

After returning to Juventus, Aaron Ramsey unintentionally signed a fan-made "contract termination." The midfielder is back at Turin for pre-season training following the conclusion of his loan spell at Rangers.

While signing autographs for Juventus supporters, Ramsey was surprised by one supporter who had created his own "contract termination" form.

Although the former Arsenal star still has one year left on his Juventus deal, it doesn't seem likely that the club will use him this year.

The Welshman's future at the team was already in doubt, but Paul Pogba's impending return is going to knock him farther lower on the priority list.

Ramsey made 13 appearances for Rangers after being loaned there in January, scoring twice.

After his contract at Arsenal expired in 2019, the midfielder signed for Juventus on a free transfer. For the Italian giants, he has made 70 appearances and scored six goals.

Ramsey was a member of the Juventus team that won the Coppa Italia and the Serie A championships in the 2019–20 and 2020–21 seasons, respectively.

Juventus has added Angel Di Maria on a free transfer in addition to their anticipated acquisition of Paul Pogba.

Meanwhile, social media went abuzz after a video of Ramsey signing a fan-made 'contract termination' went viral. Here's a look at some of the reactions: