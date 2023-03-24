Nagelsmann out, Tuchel in: Change of Bayern Munich boss amid Champions League campaign sparks outburst

Bayern Munich is set to witness a change in the managerial ship, as Julian Nagelsmann will be back sacked while Thomas Tuchel replaces him. However, the sudden change has led to outbursts from fans, especially amid the ongoing UCL campaign.

German champion Bayern Munich will be witnessing a change in its club boss soon, with Julian Nagelsmann all set to be sacked following an unstable season in the Bundesliga, where it is currently placed second, a point behind fellow giants Borussia Dortmund. Reports suggest that it will be made official on Friday, while former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel will be appointed as his full-time replacement.

The development comes as a shock despite club chiefs Herbert Hainer and Hasan Salihamidzic considering Nagelsmann as a long-term project last month. He joined the Bavarians in 2021 and has since won 60 of the 84 contests he has managed, besides losing ten and drawing 14, with a win percentage of 71.4%, the best of his managerial career, while he also led the club to three titles, including the Bundesliga last season.

Tuchel would undoubtedly be a top choice, given that he is German and has experience managing top sides, including the UEFA Champions League (UCL) and FIFA Club World Cup conquest with The Blues. Yet, the sudden change of guard has concerned the fans, leading to an outburst, especially amid its ongoing UCL campaign, where it prepares to take on English champion Manchester City in the quarter-final.

Nonetheless, it would be Tuchel's fourth managerial stint in his home country, having previously managed Augsburg, Mainz and Dortmund. His best German stint was with the latter, with a win percentage of 62.6%. However, his best managerial term came outside Germany, with the Parisians (74.3%).