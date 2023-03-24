Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Just so proud': Harry Kane elated to surpass Wayne Rooney as England's leading goal-scorer

    Harry Kane is England's most lethal striker and one of the best in the world. Meanwhile, he has become the leading goal-scorer for the nation, going past Wayne Rooney, and he was glad to attain the feat.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    English striker Harry Kane has been in commendable form for over a decade, whether for Tottenham Hotspur or his national side. Despite coming under fire from fans and critics for missing England's decisive penalty during the FIFA World Cup 2022, which led to the team's ouster in the quarterfinal, head coach Gareth Southgate showed tremendous faith in the lethal striker.

    As Kane was yet again selected for the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers, he faced his first post-World Cup task against reigning European champion Italy at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli on Thursday. It was a tight contest. However, the Three Lions edged past 2-1, thanks to Declan Rice and Kane's strikes in the 13th and 44th minutes, respectively.

    ALSO READ: 'SIUUU' - PORTUGAL'S RONALDO 'PROUD' TO BE MOST CAPPED MEN'S INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALLER

    Meanwhile, Kane's goal was of high importance, as with the strike, he now tops the goal-scoring chart for England at the international level. It was his 54th goal for the Three Lions, and in the process, he surpassed former England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney. Also, Kane did it quicker than Rooney, in his 81st appearance for the English, compared to Rooney's 120th.

    Following the feat, Kane took to his social media handles to note, "Just so proud to be this country's all-time top goal-scorer. It's something you can't even dream about as a kid. A magical moment." At the same time, Rooney hailed Kane on the platform and wrote, "Congratulations to @HKane on becoming @England's all-time leading goal-scorer. I knew it wouldn't take long, but that was quick. Great man, unbelievable goal-scorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry."

    ALSO READ: AFTER HISTORIC 800TH CAREER GOAL, ARGENTINA'S LIONEL MESSI DELIVERS HEARTFELT MESSAGE TO FANS - WATCH

    Later, talking to Channel 4, Kane stated, "It means everything. We're so excited to put the England shirt back on and get the campaign started for the Euros next year. Of course, it had to be a penalty, but once it hit the back of the net, there was so much emotion. It's a magical moment. Thanks to everyone who's helped me get to this stage. It's a great night. We haven't won in Italy for so long. To score, and win this game, is just special."

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
