Ugandan footballer and SC Villa captain David Owori died aged 27 after a brutal assault in Kampala. Attacked by suspected robbers and struck with paving stones, he succumbed to his injuries, sparking nationwide grief and calls for justice and improved public safety.

The Ugandan football fraternity was plunged into deep mourning following the tragic death of SC Villa and national team player David Owori, who succumbed to injuries after a brutal street assault in Kampala on Wednesday, August 4. He was 27 at the time of his tragic death.

Owori sustained life-threatening injuries after being ambushed and struck with paving stones by attackers near his home in the Makindye suburb of Kampala before he was rushed to a medical facility. The 27-year-old was fighting for his life in Case Clinic in Kampala, where medical personnel worked desperately to save him before he was pronounced dead.

His tragic death shocked the Ugandan football fraternity, which paid tribute to the SC Villa captain as a leader, role model and inspiration. The Federation of Uganda Football Associations, SC Villa teammates and fans mourned his passing, while Uganda's National Council of Sports called for justice and stronger measures to curb rising violent crime in Kampala.

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How was David Owori Attacked?

David Owori was a well-known name in Ugandan football, given his extensive experience playing for top domestic clubs like SC Villa and Vipers SC, as well as representing the national football team. His tragic death sent shockwaves across the country, leaving fans, players, and administrators united in grief and calling for swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police, Owori was attacked by unidentified assailants outside his home in Makindye on the night of August 4. It was reported that he was returning home after training with SC Villa when he was ambushed by suspected robbers. The attackers allegedly attempted to steal his phone and other belongings before striking him with paving stones, leaving him critically injured.

Passers-by rushed the 27-year-old to a nearby clinic in Kampala, but despite intensive medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries the following day. Police have launched an investigation and are searching for those responsible.

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was remembered not only for his stellar talent on the pitch and leadership with SC Villa, but also for his warm character and dedication to lifting his teammates. As the authorities have launched a manhunt to find the attackers as investigations into the incident continue, police have intensified their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice as public outrage grows over safety in the capital.

Who Was David Owori?

David Owori hailed from Tororo, which is located in the Eastern Region of Uganda, before moving to the Makindye division of Kampala, where he grew up and spent his formative years. Before making his senior debut with Vipers SC, Owori spent his youth career playing for local academies, including Nsambya Young Stars Academy, The Wembley Soccer Academy, and regional side Lukuli United FC.

In 2016, David Owori moved to Vipers SC, where he spent three seasons till 2018 before making his move to Vipers SC. 2021, the 27-year-old represented Spanish club Velez CF, and then in 2022, Owori moved to Sweden to join Utsiktens BK before returning to SC Villa for his second stint in February 2023.

At the time of his death, David Owori was playing for SC Villa as captain and midfielder. He was also part of the Uganda football team during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Across his career, he played for SC Villa and the Uganda Cranes national team, featuring prominently as a versatile midfielder and right-back.

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Under his leadership, SC Villa won the historic 2024 Uganda Premier League title, ending tnding the club's 20-year wait for a league championship and securing a record-extending 17th domestic crown.

Owari played a pivotal role throughout the campaign, earning widespread praise for his composure, versatility and leadership, which cemented his status as one of Uganda's finest footballers of his generation.

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