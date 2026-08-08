Football superstar Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, has passed away at the age of 68. He had been unwell for a long time. The news was first confirmed by Messi's World Cup teammate, Nico Paz, in a Facebook post where he wrote, "Rest in peace, Jorge Messi."

Argentine legend and 2022 World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, has passed away after battling an illness on Saturday, August 8. He was 68 at the time of his demise.

The news first broke when Messi's World Cup teammate, Nico Paz, posted on Facebook, "Rest in peace, Jorge Messi." The Messi family had earlier mentioned during the 2026 FIFA World Cup that Jorge was not keeping well.

Jorge was a huge part of his son's journey, right from Messi's early days in Rosario to managing his career off the field. Newell's Old Boys, Lionel Messi's childhood club in Argentina, confirmed the demise of Jorge Messi on its official X (formerly Twitter), calling him ‘a pillar and the person who supported, with vision, rigor and affection, the career of the greatest player of all time.’

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A report by 'Goal' also stated that Jorge had been unwell for some time. It said he passed away on Friday night in his hometown of Rosario. As of now, the Messi family has not released any official statement on the matter.

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Lionel Messi got emotional after a World Cup match

The first signs of concern about Jorge Messi's health came in June. People noticed Lionel Messi getting very emotional after Argentina's World Cup match against Algeria. This led to a lot of speculation, after which the family released a statement.

They confirmed that Jorge was under medical care and recovering, and asked everyone to respect their privacy and not spread rumours.

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Later, in late July, Lionel Messi also skipped the 'MLS All-Star Game'. Reports at the time suggested he did so to spend time with his ailing father. The Argentine captain rejoined his club after this short break.

Who was Jorge Messi?

Jorge Messi was the main man behind Lionel Messi's incredible career. For a long time, he was his son's representative and advisor and played a pivotal role in guiding his career, negotiating major moves and contracts. While he preferred to stay out of the limelight, he was involved in all the major decisions of Messi's career.

During the Argentine legend's 17-year stint with FC Barcelona, Jorge was a known name in Spanish football circles as a fierce negotiator and a constant protective shield for his son, managing his transitions across European giants and safeguarding his legacy.

Jorge started his career with working-class roots in Rosario, Argentina, where he famously worked as a manager at a local steel manufacturing plant. As Messi moved to Spain after signing with FC Barcelona, he decided to dedicate his time entirely to managing his son's professional career, overseeing everything from his contracts and chariatable foundation.

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