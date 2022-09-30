Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It is disrespectful for the coach that works in Juventus' - Conte rubbishes Allegri replacement rumours

    Massimiliano Allegri has been subject to sack following Juventus's poor ongoing performance. Some reports have linked Antonio Conte as his replacement, but he has rubbished those stories.

    It is disrespectful for the coach that works in Juventus - Antonio Conte rubbishes Massimiliano Allegri replacement rumours
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

    Italian giants Juventus is enduring a tough start to the season. After the opening seven matches of Serie A, it is left reeling in the eighth spot, with a couple of wins, four draws and a loss. Also, it has lost both its game in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), which has piled on the misery on the side and head coach Massimilano Allegri. While he might be on the verge of getting sacked if his side produces another unconvincing result, some reports have stated that current English giants Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte might be his successor. But, the Italian has dismissed such news.

    Talking to reporters on Thursday, Conte said, "This is incredible. I think this is disrespectful to the coach working in Juventus and me working in Tottenham during this period. We have just started the season. I have often spoken about this topic and always said I'm happy and enjoying my time with Tottenham."

    ALSO READ: 'That's enough, retire!' - Cassano attacks Cristiano Ronaldo; believes Man United icon should hang up his boots

    "We have the whole season to find the best solution for the club and me, and I'm sure enjoying my time at Tottenham. I have a great relationship with the owner and [Fabio] Paratici [Sporting Director]. I don't see any problems at the moment in the future. We both signed the contract. I don't want to listen to someone speaking about this," added Conte, reports Fotmob.

    Conte also spoke on his contract situation with Tottenham and said, "There is not [a] contract, there is not [an] option. If the club and the manager want to work together, they will continue to work together. If they don't want to work together, they finish. The most important thing for me is that I'm enjoying working with Tottenham, with these players, especially. I'm okay, and I think the club is happy about this situation."

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
