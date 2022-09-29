'That's enough, retire!': Cassano attacks Cristiano Ronaldo; believes Man United icon should hang up his boots

Former Italy and Real Madrid player Antonio Cassano has launched a scathing attack on Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that it is time for the Manchester United and Portugal icon to retire.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been struggling to find form this season, be it with Manchester United or for his country Portugal. The 37-year-old has not been a regular feature in Erik ten Hag's starting XI, and the Portuguese talisman also put up a lacklustre show in the UEFA Nations League. Having scored only one goal this season in the Europa League clash against FC Sheriff, several fans have raised eyebrows over the veteran footballer's potential to be a game-changer. Former Italy and Real Madrid player Antonio Cassano too joined critics in launching a scathing attack on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Also read: Manchester derby: Will out-of-form Cristiano Ronaldo start for United in clash against City?

"A guy like Cristiano has to think about himself and if you can't do it any more then you have to call it a day. It's a rule in all sports. Retire, that's enough! He has won everything, he has been a phenomenon, he has earned a lot of money and now he is not a starter at Manchester United," Cassano said.

The Italian also contrasted Ronaldo with his longtime rival Lionel Messi, saying that the Argentine was superior to the Portuguese legend purely because of what he has had to sacrifice. "Messi is like Diego Maradona and, when we talk about sacrifices, we must remember that Leo left Argentina at the age of 14, overcoming many physical problems. He spent four years on his own, in Barcelona, and these are sacrifices," Cassano added. Also read: Revealed: Why Ronaldo's summer transfer from Man United to Al-Hilal collapsed; are negotiations still on?

All eyes will be on Erik ten Hag this Sunday to see whether the Manchester United boss includes Ronaldo in the starting XI for the highly-anticipated clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Marcus Rashford has been sidelined for three weeks with a hamstring injury, while Antony Martial has missed the Red Devils' last five games due to an Achilles issue. Hence, it is likely that the Dutchman will start with the Portuguese talisman in the Premier League clash.

