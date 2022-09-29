Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'That's enough, retire!': Cassano attacks Cristiano Ronaldo; believes Man United icon should hang up his boots

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 7:08 PM IST

    Former Italy and Real Madrid player Antonio Cassano has launched a scathing attack on Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that it is time for the Manchester United and Portugal icon to retire.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been struggling to find form this season, be it with Manchester United or for his country Portugal. The 37-year-old has not been a regular feature in Erik ten Hag's starting XI, and the Portuguese talisman also put up a lacklustre show in the UEFA Nations League. Having scored only one goal this season in the Europa League clash against FC Sheriff, several fans have raised eyebrows over the veteran footballer's potential to be a game-changer. Former Italy and Real Madrid player Antonio Cassano too joined critics in launching a scathing attack on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

    Also read: Manchester derby: Will out-of-form Cristiano Ronaldo start for United in clash against City?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "A guy like Cristiano has to think about himself and if you can't do it any more then you have to call it a day. It's a rule in all sports. Retire, that's enough! He has won everything, he has been a phenomenon, he has earned a lot of money and now he is not a starter at Manchester United," Cassano said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Italian also contrasted Ronaldo with his longtime rival Lionel Messi, saying that the Argentine was superior to the Portuguese legend purely because of what he has had to sacrifice. "Messi is like Diego Maradona and, when we talk about sacrifices, we must remember that Leo left Argentina at the age of 14, overcoming many physical problems. He spent four years on his own, in Barcelona, and these are sacrifices," Cassano added.

    Also read: Revealed: Why Ronaldo's summer transfer from Man United to Al-Hilal collapsed; are negotiations still on?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    All eyes will be on Erik ten Hag this Sunday to see whether the Manchester United boss includes Ronaldo in the starting XI for the highly-anticipated clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Marcus Rashford has been sidelined for three weeks with a hamstring injury, while Antony Martial has missed the Red Devils' last five games due to an Achilles issue. Hence, it is likely that the Dutchman will start with the Portuguese talisman in the Premier League clash.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, despite dismal performance in the Nations League, Portugal boss Fernando Santos has made it abundantly clear that he won't drop the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Santos has showcased an unwavering faith in Ronaldo during his eight-year stint and has reaffirmed that the Portuguese legend will lead the attacking line come November. Asked about Ronaldo's lacklustre show against Spain in a post-match interview, Santos replied, "What interests me is how the team played. Ronaldo had three or four chances. Two very good ones, which he usually scores. He didn't score. It's football."

    Also read: Man United icon Ronaldo and FA trolled after being charged for April's phone smashing incident at Everton

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I am calling the batsman back - Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali speak out on non-striker run-out for backing up mankading-ayh

    'I am calling the batsman back' - Buttler, Moeen speak out on non-striker run-out for backing up

    football FIFA World Cup 2022: Hummel reveals toned-down Denmark kit to honour Qatar's migrant workers-ayh

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Hummel reveals toned-down Denmark kit to honour Qatar's migrant workers

    FIFA-AFC representatives meets SAI, AIFF, state associations-ayh

    FIFA-AFC representatives meets SAI, AIFF, state associations

    Spectacular drone show lights up Ahmedabad ahead of 36th National Games opening

    Spectacular drone show lights up Ahmedabad ahead of 36th National Games opening

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: KL Rahul-Suryakumar Yadav hand India opening lead in low-scoring entertainer against South Africa, social media in joyous mood-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Rahul-Suryakumar hand India opening lead in low-scoring entertainer

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat has country's longest coastline, but not efforts made for decades to develop it: PM Modi AJR

    Gujarat has country's longest coastline, but not efforts made for decades to develop it: PM Modi

    5 hot and sexy cleavage revealing pics of Gandiii Baat actor Flora Saini drb

    5 hot and sexy cleavage revealing pics of ‘Gandiii Baat’ actor Flora Saini

    Bihar condom incident CM Nitish Kumar hints at action IAS officer issues apology NCW seeks clarification gcw

    Bihar condom incident: Nitish Kumar hints at action, IAS officer issues apology; NCW seeks clarification

    Big Eyes To Join The Top NFT Metaverses Like Solana And Axie Infinity

    Big Eyes To Join The Top NFT Metaverses Like Solana And Axie Infinity

    Mysuru Dasara 2022 Planning a trip this festive season, here are some tips for you SUR

    Mysuru Dasara 2022: Planning a trip this festive season, here are some tips for you

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon
    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon
    Exclusive India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    Exclusive: 'India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Irfan Pathan

    Video Icon