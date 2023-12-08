Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's Simon Grayson urges team to reclaim winning momentum against Mumbai City FC

    In the build-up to the clash with Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC's head coach, Simon Grayson, emphasises the team's need to return to the winning column.

    Football ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's Simon Grayson urges team to reclaim winning momentum against Mumbai City FC osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    Simon Grayson, the head coach of Bengaluru FC, has expressed the urgency for his team to return to winning ways ahead of their clash with Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Currently positioned ninth in the league table with seven points from eight games, the Blues have faced three defeats, four draws, and secured only one victory in the ongoing season.

    Mumbai City FC, holding the fifth spot with 11 points from five games, presents a formidable challenge. Having faced the Islanders four times in the previous ISL season, Grayson is familiar with their strategy and is determined to secure a victory.

    "We know what to expect against them. We know their strengths and weaknesses, their key players," Grayson stated in the pre-match press conference. He expressed the need to break the trend of drawing games from winning positions and highlighted the importance of returning to the path of victory.

    The Sree Kanteerava Stadium, historically a fortress for Bengaluru FC, has proven crucial this season as well. Grayson acknowledges its significance and aims to deliver an intense and character-filled performance for the home crowd.

    "We have to make sure that we play with intensity and character with and without the ball. We have to play with purpose and tempo and give the fans our best performance that our ability allows us to," Grayson emphasized.

    Joining Grayson in the press conference, Bengaluru FC forward Curtis Main echoed the sentiment of playing with positivity against Mumbai City FC. Main, who has scored two goals in seven games this season, highlighted the importance of home support and expressed confidence in the team's ability to take the game to their opponents.

    "We hope to feed off the positive energy from our fans and take the game to Mumbai City FC," Main stated. Despite recent results, Main believes that the team is finding its attacking rhythm and aims to translate it into positive outcomes in the upcoming games.

    Also Read: Barcelona's pursuit of Joao Felix: Transfer talks with Atletico Madrid intensify

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Barcelona's pursuit of Joao Felix: Transfer talks with Atletico Madrid intensify osf

    Barcelona's pursuit of Joao Felix: Transfer talks with Atletico Madrid intensify

    Tennis 'Potential Farewell in 2024' says Rafael Nadal amid retirement speculations osf

    'Potential Farewell in 2024' says Rafael Nadal amid retirement speculations

    cricket ICC rates ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final and final pitch as 'average' osf

    ICC rates ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final and final pitch as 'average'

    Are you above the Supreme Court? Now, Sreesanth fumes on Gautam Gambhir's Instagram post snt

    'Are you above the Supreme Court?': Now, Sreesanth fumes on Gautam Gambhir's Instagram post

    Football Four-year ban requested on Juventus star Paul Pogba by doping prosecutor osf

    Four-year ban requested on Juventus star Paul Pogba by doping prosecutor

    Recent Stories

    7 reasons to visit Coonoor in December ATG

    7 reasons to visit Coonoor in December

    Kerala: Holiday announced in three districts on Dec 12 due to by-elections rkn

    Kerala: Holiday announced in three districts on Dec 12 due to by-elections

    Fighter teaser OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor-starrer is all about Patriotism [WATCH] ATG

    'Fighter' teaser OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor-starrer is all about Patriotism [WATCH]

    WATCH the spirit of Garba in Times Square

    WATCH: The spirit of Garba at the crossroads of the world

    Bengaluru faces online money transfer fraud: Rs 50,000 duped in scam vkp

    Bengaluru faces online money transfer fraud: Rs 50,000 duped in scam

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon