ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's Simon Grayson urges team to reclaim winning momentum against Mumbai City FC

In the build-up to the clash with Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC's head coach, Simon Grayson, emphasises the team's need to return to the winning column.

Simon Grayson, the head coach of Bengaluru FC, has expressed the urgency for his team to return to winning ways ahead of their clash with Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Currently positioned ninth in the league table with seven points from eight games, the Blues have faced three defeats, four draws, and secured only one victory in the ongoing season.

Mumbai City FC, holding the fifth spot with 11 points from five games, presents a formidable challenge. Having faced the Islanders four times in the previous ISL season, Grayson is familiar with their strategy and is determined to secure a victory.

"We know what to expect against them. We know their strengths and weaknesses, their key players," Grayson stated in the pre-match press conference. He expressed the need to break the trend of drawing games from winning positions and highlighted the importance of returning to the path of victory.

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium, historically a fortress for Bengaluru FC, has proven crucial this season as well. Grayson acknowledges its significance and aims to deliver an intense and character-filled performance for the home crowd.

"We have to make sure that we play with intensity and character with and without the ball. We have to play with purpose and tempo and give the fans our best performance that our ability allows us to," Grayson emphasized.

Joining Grayson in the press conference, Bengaluru FC forward Curtis Main echoed the sentiment of playing with positivity against Mumbai City FC. Main, who has scored two goals in seven games this season, highlighted the importance of home support and expressed confidence in the team's ability to take the game to their opponents.

"We hope to feed off the positive energy from our fans and take the game to Mumbai City FC," Main stated. Despite recent results, Main believes that the team is finding its attacking rhythm and aims to translate it into positive outcomes in the upcoming games.

