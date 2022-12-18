Gareth Southgate to stay England boss until Euro 2024; supporters sceptical

England was ousted in the 2022 Qatar World Cup quarters. However, Gareth Southgate will not be stepping away from the Three Lions' managerial duties. While FA confirmed his stay until UEFA Euro 2024, supporters remained sceptical.

Former two-time world champion and European giants England will continue to be guided and managed by Gareth Southgate, the Football Association (FA) confirmed on Sunday. His position with the English side was questioned after the team failed to meet its expectations. The Three Lions were ousted in the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar by the two-time defending champion and current finalists, France. While there were apprehensions that he might be replaced, Southgate remained confident of continuing, followed by FA's confirmation. However, English supporters remain sceptical about his continuation.

In its statement, the FA said, "We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign. Gareth and [assistant manager] Steve Holland have always had full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now."

FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Southgate has been managing England since 2016, taking the side into the semis of Russia 2018, followed by the final of the UEFA Euro last year. Although he wanted to take some time after the quarterfinal exit to consider his future, the FA asseverated that he would be guiding the side until the next European Championship in Germany in 18 months.

Southgate's current contract runs until December 2024. England plays its next game against reigning European champion Italy in the Euro 2024 qualifier in March next year. While he remains without silverware with the Three Lions, he is the longest-serving manager of the English side to date.