Forgot what Aston Villa did? ask Liverpool fans after Klopp, Gerrard spotted together

In what has left Liverpool fans in a tizzy, manager Jurgen Klopp was spotted with club legend and Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard on Thursday ahead of the May 28 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

In a photograph posted by a Twitter user @BAKETHEBEST, Klopp and Gerrard can be seen seated together in what is believed to be a pub named Freshfield in Formby. The photo instantly went viral on the micro-blogging site.

Several Liverpool fans questioned their manager if the German forgot what Aston Villa did on the final day of the Premier League season.

One may recall that last weekend Gerrard's Aston Villa failed to capitalise from a two-goal up scoreline against Manchester City to eventually lose the clash 3-2 and hand over the Sky Blues their 4th Premier League title in five years. Villa's loss led to Liverpool missing out on the crown and an unprecedented quadruple bid despite beating Wolves 3-1.

Some fans also appeared to be thrilled to see Klopp with a club favourite and assumed the chat about Saturday's crucial clash against Los Blancos would have been on the menu.

This isn't the first time the Liverpool boss has been spotted at the Freshfield Pub since joining the Reds. In 2019, the German was pictured having a pint with friends at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Klopp and Gerrard, meanwhile, have massive respect for each other. Earlier this month, after being asked about the prospect of the Aston Villa boss taking over at Anfield one day, Klopp gave a very telling response. "I have no idea," he said. "It is not my decision to make. But yeah, I think it is possible, that's it."

Back in December, the German said Gerrard would "definitely" become Liverpool manager in the future.

"Stevie is doing really well in the moment. He's very young still, from a manager's point of view. So when is the right moment to take the job? Not to say that he's not able to do it, but how long you want to do it," Klopp said.

"Is it the last job you do? The second job, third job you do? These are questions I cannot answer, but yes, I think it will definitely happen. And good for everybody!" the Liverpool manager had added.