Real Madrid or Liverpool: Who will win the Champions League? Yellow turtle predicts

    The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool will take place on May 28 at the Stade de France in Paris.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paris, First Published May 27, 2022, 1:42 PM IST

    Football enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the Champions League grand finale between Real Madrid and Liverpool on Saturday, May 28, at the Stade de France, Paris. While the buzz around who will be the next champion of Europe gains momentum, predictions from pundits, former players and fans are pouring in.

    However, one prediction that is slowly gaining popularity among supporters of both sides is from a least expected source - a Yellow Turtle living inside the 'Sea Life' fish tank in the Spanish City of Malaga for 15 years after it came from the English Cayman Islands.

    Also read: Liverpool's Sadio Mane, hopeful of Ballon d'Or, sends cryptic message about his future

    According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, the crew that takes special care of the Yellow Turtle placed two pots about two meters apart, with a broccoli leaf in each one bearing the image of Real Madrid and Liverpool's logos.

    The moment the Yellow Turtle caught sight of the two pots, it instantly grabbed the broccoli leaf tied to the '?' placard on the right side - which is the part that bore the Liverpool team picture.

    The Yellow Turtle has predicted that Liverpool will win tomorrow's showpiece event against the 35-times La Liga Champions. 

    Also read: Champions League final: Decoding the 'peace' match ball for Real Madrid vs Liverpool showdown

    Many visitors, including sections of the Spanish media, attended the Yellow Turtle's prediction, which, if it comes true, will have the world turning to it for forecasts of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

    The Yellow Turtle follows Paul the octopus, who became famous during the 2010 World Cup finals after correctly predicting the results of 8 matches, including Spain's victory over the Netherlands in the final in Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 11, 2010.

    Last Updated May 27, 2022, 1:42 PM IST
