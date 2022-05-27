Liverpool's Sadio Mane, hopeful of Ballon d'Or, sends cryptic message about his future

Sadio Mane has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp's squad since his arrival at Anfield in 2016, scoring 120 goals in 268 games across all competitions.

Ahead of the much-anticipated Champions League final against Real Madrid, Liverpool's star Sadio Mane has sent a cryptic message to fans about his future at Anfield amidst interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Also read: Champions League final: Decoding the 'peace' match ball for Real Madrid vs Liverpool showdown

Mane, who has been a critical member of Jurgen Klopp's squad since he arrived from Southampton in 2016, has vowed to give a 'special' answer to questions about whether he intends to stay in Liverpool beyond this summer Saturday's grand finale at Stade de France, Paris.

The 2021-22 campaign has been a dream run for Liverpool, and the Senegalese winger has been instrumental in the Reds' success, having scored 16 Premier League and 5 Champions League goals this season. Klopp's men secured the Carabao Cup and FA Cup and reached another European Cup final but missed out on the Premier League title by one point to champions Manchester City. Also read: 'See you in Paris': Liverpool fans eye Champions League glory after heartbreak in EPL

Mane's current contract is due to expire next year, and there has been no sign of an extension being agreed upon yet. The 30-year-old is also reportedly Bayern Munich's top target, and ahead of this weekend's showpiece event, Mane stated that his focus remains on the clash against Real Madrid.

"Honestly, the answer I can give you now is I feel very good, and I am fully focused on Saturday's game. That is the answer I must give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It's special," he said ahead of Liverpool's trip to Stade de France.

"I will give you all you want to hear then. For now, let's go win it because I have no time for other things. I will do everything possible to win it because it is my and all the boys' biggest dream, then I will give you the answers," Mane added.

The winger has personally enjoyed a stellar season, including winning the Africa cup of Nation with Senegal in February, and has been touted as a potential Ballon d'Or winner. The only African to have ever won the prize previously was George Weah back in 1995.

Asked whether players from Africa have been ignored in the Ballon d'Or voting in the modern era, Mane replied, "It's true, which is sad. This cup, the Africa Cup of Nations, is the biggest trophy I have won in my life, and for an African player not to have won the Ballon d'Or since George Weah is sad, for sure."

"We will do everything we can to win it, and then we will see what happens with the Ballon d'Or. I think myself and all the Liverpool players have targets from the beginning of the season, which is to go for all the trophies," Mane added.

