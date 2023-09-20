Football legend Ronaldinho to grace Kolkata's durga puja festivities

Retired Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho is all set to make a special appearance in Kolkata during the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. This highly-anticipated visit will feature a charity match, a visit to a Durga Puja pandal, and the inauguration of a statue honouring Lionel Messi. Ronaldinho's presence promises to be a highlight of Kolkata's sports and cultural calendar, bringing international football stardom to the city's vibrant festivities.

Ronaldinho, the retired Brazilian football legend, is scheduled to make a visit to Kolkata during the upcoming Durga Puja festivities next month. A reliable source connected to the arrangement disclosed that Ronaldinho is expected to be in the city from October 15 to 19, with the final date contingent on the confirmation of the Barca Legends match in Congo. During his first-ever visit to Kolkata, Ronaldinho is anticipated to participate in a brief charity match, in addition to visiting a football clinic and a Durga Puja pandal. Furthermore, he will be inaugurating a statue of the Argentine FIFA World Cup champion, Lionel Messi.

As a two-time Ballon d'Or recipient, Ronaldinho is also likely to attend various sponsor meet-and-greet events and explore the nearby town of Rishra.

The involved official has been instrumental in bringing football icons like Maradona, Pele, and Cafu to the city in the past. Moreover, he played a pivotal role in arranging the visit of the current Argentine World Cup-winning goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, to Kolkata this July.

It is worth noting that Ronaldinho already has his own football academy in Kolkata, known as the R10 Academy, located in Rajarhat.

