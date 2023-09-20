Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo in WWE? Al-Nassr star could feature in Saudi Arabia's Crown Jewel event

    Renowned football legend Cristiano Ronaldo may be taking an unexpected detour into the world of sports entertainment. Reports suggest that the Portuguese superstar, currently representing Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, is in discussions to make a guest appearance at WWE's highly anticipated Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia this November. 

    Football Cristiano Ronaldo in WWE? Al-Nassr star could feature in Saudi Arabia's Crown Jewel event osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    One of football's greatest icons, Cristiano Ronaldo, may be venturing into a new realm in Saudi Arabia. The renowned Portuguese footballer, currently playing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, is reportedly in talks to make an appearance at WWE's prestigious Crown Jewel event in the country. WWE is apparently exploring the possibility of inviting Ronaldo as a high-profile guest to elevate the popularity of the event, scheduled for November in Saudi Arabia.

    Ronaldo's presence has already had a significant impact on Saudi Arabia's sporting landscape. Since his record-breaking $215 million per season transfer in December 2022, Ronaldo has turned Al-Nassr into a football sensation, not only on the pitch but also off it, sparking a surge in viewership, fan engagement, and social media activity in Saudi football.

    Now, WWE aims to capitalize on this opportunity to their events to new heights in the region. According to reports in Spanish publication AS, WWE's new owners, Endeavor, are eager to enhance the profile and potential earnings of the Crown Jewel event by including Ronaldo. Furthermore, WWE may be considering offering Ronaldo a substantial appearance fee as part of the deal.

    WWE has already hosted the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia four times, beginning in 2018, with the most recent installment being the 2023 Night of Champions event. Ronaldo's arrival in Al-Nassr has drawn massive attention and acclaim from fans worldwide, exemplifying his enduring popularity no matter where he goes.

    Also Read: Asian Champions League: Ronaldo thanks fans and Iranian people after helping Al-Nassr script historic win

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 5:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Mohammed Siraj reclaims op spot in ICC ODI rankings after Asia Cup 2023 triumph osf

    Mohammed Siraj reclaims no.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings after Asia Cup 2023 triumph

    Cricket ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: USA Announces Historic Cricket Venues and Innovative Stadium Plans osf

    Dallas, Florida and New York confirmed to host ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 matches

    cricket Amid rumours of strained relation, Babar Azam gives Shaheen Afridi big hug at Pakistan pacer's wedding - WATCH osf

    Amid rumours of strained relation, Babar Azam gives Shaheen Afridi big hug at Pakistan pacer's wedding

    football ISL 2023-24 season: Growth, stability and experienced coaches usher in a landmark 10th year snt

    ISL 2023-24 season: Growth, stability and experienced coaches usher in a landmark 10th year

    Dil Jashn Bole ODI World Cup 2023's official anthem featuring Ranveer Singh, Dhanashree Verma out - WATCH snt

    'Dil Jashn Bole': ODI World Cup 2023's official anthem featuring Ranveer Singh, Dhanashree Verma out - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    WATCH WWE-style wrestling match takes centre stage inside speeding bullet train in Japan; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: WWE-style wrestling match takes centre stage inside speeding bullet train in Japan; video goes viral

    Taliban under scrutiny: UN Report cites 1,600 cases of human rights abuses AVV

    Taliban under scrutiny: UN Report cites 1,600 cases of human rights abuses

    Digestive health to weight management: 7 health benefits of Bell Peppers ATG EAI

    Digestive health to weight management: 7 benefits of Bell Peppers

    Anil Kapoor files suit In Delhi High Court; actor seeks personality rights ADC

    Anil Kapoor files suit In Delhi High Court; actor seeks personality rights

    Russell Brand's disturbing suggestion for 15-year-old's birthday party in 2007 goes viral; THIS is what he said

    Russell Brand's gross suggestion for 15-year-old's birthday party in 2007 goes viral; THIS is what he said

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon