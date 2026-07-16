Former Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become a viral sensation during the FIFA World Cup 2026 for his blunt and humorous commentary. In a partnership with DoorDash, Ibrahimovic has been delivering savage roasts to teams eliminated from the tournament, with his takedown of England gaining massive social media attention.

Former Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic might not be part of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, but he has certainly stolen the spotlight off the field with his unique and trademark blunt commentary, delivering a series of viral roasts targeting the tournament's early departures.

Ibrahimovic, who was part of two World Cups in 2002 and 2006, has ventured into broadcasting duties for the ongoing edition of the prestigious quadrennial football event, being part of Fox Sports’ expert panel, providing his insights and analysis on the tournament's biggest narratives.

However, the 44-year-old has caught the attention of the fans and football enthusiasts around the world with hilarious yet savage takedowns of the teams that failed to make the cut throughout the tournament.

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Zlatan’s Brutal Roasts Of Early Departures Go Viral

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has collaborated with the American online food delivery app, DoorDash, as part of a high-energy advertising campaign that has dominated social media during the 2026 World Cup. The former Swedish star, who is often known for his hilariously straightforward personality, trolls the teams that departed early from the tournament.

After England lost to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final, Zlatan took a hilarious dig at the Three Lions’ ‘It’s coming home’ classic catchphrase, quipping that while the players were going home, the trophy certainly wasn't.

“England. You are going home. It’s not coming home. I’m sorry. You’re out.” Zlatan said in a DoorDash advertisement.

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The Swedish legendary footballer also hilariously roasted France after losing to Spain in the semifinal, saying:

“France, Zlatan loved that country years ago. You should have picked another country.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic even trolled Brazil, the United States of America (USA), Portugal, Mexico, and Germany, with equal ruthlessness. His jab at the USA was characteristically blunt, saying, “Next time call it football, not soccer, okay?” and for Portugal, “Almost. But almost is not enough”

His unoffended dig at Sweden also stole the attention of the fans and football enthusiasts, saying, “Sweden. I told you. There is no new Zlatan.”

Fans Can't Get Enough of Zlatan's Savage ‘Dashdoor’ Deliveries

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s brutal yet hilarious dig at England after being knocked out of the World Cup after a semifinal defeat to England has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts flooding the platform with memes, clips, and praise for his unapologetic honesty.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts were left in splits by Zlatan's trademark blunt humour, with many calling him "Zlatan being Zlatan" and praising his "no chill" attitude. However, others couldn’t stop laughing at his mischievous grin at the end of the video.

Some called the England roast ‘brutal’ and said Zlatan was "out of his mind," while others joked that his cheeky grin and awkward smile made the savage one-liner even funnier.

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Meanwhile, the defending champions Argentina and Spain will lock horns in the high-stakes title clash at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19, and England and France will face off for the third-place playoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday, July 18.

Also Read: Royal Family offers 'commiserations' to England after World Cup exit