Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu beat World No. 5 Han Yue in straight games (21-16, 21-14) at the Japan Open 2026. Through to her sixth quarterfinal of the season, she will now face former World No. 1 Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

Two-time Olympic and five-time BWF World Championship medalist PV Sindhu extended her juggernaut run at the Daihatsu Japan Open 2026-a BWF Super 750 tournament-with a straight-games win over World No. 5 Han Yue on Thursday.

Through to the quarters, Sindhu will next face former World No. 1 Nozomi Okuhara of Japan for a spot in the semi-finals on Friday, according to a release.

Taking a positive head-to-head record in their latest clash, Sindhu turned things around early in the first game before racing into a 21-16 lead. The 2019 BWF World Championships gold medallist, then, made a flying start to the second game, racing into an 8-0 Lead before closing out a 21-16, 21-14 win in just 35 minutes.

This will be Sindhu's sixth quarterfinal appearance of the season; the Indian ace had previously reached the last-eight stage in Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore, and advanced to the semifinals in Malaysia and Australia.

India's Mixed Doubles Challenge Ends

Elsewhere, India's challenge in the mixed doubles ended as Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto suffered a 22-20, 21-17 defeat to China's Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping in the Round of 16. (ANI)