Indian jockey Suraj Narredu will compete in the prestigious Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot on August 8. For the first time, he will represent the Rest of the World Team, following his historic win for Team Asia at the event last year.

India's leading jockey Suraj Narredu is all set to represent the country once again at the prestigious Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, to be held at Ascot Racecourse, England, on August 8. Widely regarded as one of the most unique events in international horse racing, the Shergar Cup brings together some of the world's finest jockeys representing international teams in a rare format that celebrates teamwork, skill and sporting excellence, according to a release.

The competition features elite riders from Great Britain & Ireland, Europe, Hong Kong and the Rest of the World, making it one of the sport's most anticipated international fixtures.

A New Challenge with Rest of the World Team

This year marks a new chapter for Suraj as he will represent the Rest of the World Team for the first time. With Team Asia not featuring in the 2026 edition of the Shergar Cup, Suraj has been selected to ride alongside some of international racing's biggest names, including legendary Japanese jockey Yutaka Take, as they compete against the world's leading riders.

Building on a Historic Victory

Last year, representing Team Asia, Suraj created history by becoming the first Indian jockey to win a race at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. That historic performance saw Suraj claim victory in the Shergar Cup Stayers at Ascot, marking a watershed moment for Indian horse racing and firmly placing India on the global racing map.

Building on that landmark achievement, Suraj returns to Ascot carrying both experience and confidence, with the opportunity to once again showcase Indian talent on one of horse racing's biggest international stages.

'A Matter of Immense Pride'

Speaking ahead of the event, Suraj Narredu said, "Representing India at the Shergar Cup is always a matter of immense pride. Last year's victory was one of the most memorable moments of my career, and returning to Ascot gives me another opportunity to compete alongside some of the world's best jockeys while flying the Indian flag. This year, I'll be representing the Rest of the World Team, and I'm looking forward to embracing a new challenge. Every international event is an opportunity to showcase the quality of Indian racing, and I'm excited to compete once again."

An Illustrious Career on the Global Stage

The Shergar Cup has steadily grown into one of international racing's premier team competitions, bringing together champion jockeys from across the world at the iconic Ascot Racecourse. This year's edition will also mark the debut of Team Hong Kong, alongside the established teams from Great Britain & Ireland, Europe and the Rest of the World, further strengthening the event's global appeal.

Suraj's continued participation reflects his standing among international racing's elite. With more than two decades at the highest level of Indian racing, he has recorded over 2,500 career wins, won the Indian Derby four times, claimed 29 Champion Jockey titles, and successfully represented India across multiple international racing jurisdictions. His growing presence on the global circuit continues to inspire a new generation of Indian riders while elevating the profile of Indian horse racing worldwide. (ANI)