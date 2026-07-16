England suffered a 2-1 defeat against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal. The British Royal Family offered 'commiserations' to Harry Kane and the team, praising their efforts and calling them the 'pride of a nation'.

Royal Family Consoles Three Lions

The British monarchy expressed disappointment after England suffered a dramatic 2-1 loss against Argentina in the second semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026, offering "commiserations" to the captain of the Three Lions and leading man Harry Kane and the whole English team while praising the squad for their efforts throughout the tournament.

The British Royal Family, in a post on X, conveyed support for England captain and the team following their semifinal exit. "Commiserations to Harry and the team. While you Three Lions may be licking your wounds today, you remain the pride of a nation - and will rise again," the British Royal Family said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared their reaction to England's defeat, expressing pride in the team's performance and thanking players and supporters for their contribution to the tournament. "Gutted. England, you gave it everything and we are all so proud of you. Thank you to everyone on and off the pitch, for an incredible tournament. The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all. The most complete England team in a tournament. Hold your heads high England," they said in a post on X.

Heartbreak for England as Argentina Reaches Final

England's campaign came to an end after a closely contested semifinal against Argentina, with La Albiceleste securing a 2-1 victory to advance to the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Defending champions came from behind to beat the Three Lions, taming them 2-1 in a dramatic semifinal, scoring twice in the closing minutes of the game to book their place in the final for the seventh time.

The three-time World Champions will be facing Spain in the finals to be played on Sunday, July 19 (local time) at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.

Match Highlights

The opening half of the second semifinal was an intense and closely contested affair, with both sides battling for control in midfield. England looked dangerous from set-pieces, while Argentina threatened in parts, but neither team was able to find the breakthrough before halftime. The contest also saw several players physically manhandling their opponents, with England's Elliot Anderson and Argentina's Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero receiving yellow cards for their deeds.

England took the lead in the 55th minute after winger Anthony Gordon smashed the ball back in the net after he connected with a beautiful cross from Morgan Rogers from the right. Gordon arrived at the far post to guide his finish past Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, giving the Three Lions the advantage.

Following the goal, England adopted a more defensive approach as manager Thomas Tuchel introduced Ezri Konsa to reinforce the backline. Argentina responded by increasing the pressure, with England's shot stopper Jordan Pickford producing an excellent save to deny Nicolas Gonzalez before Alexis Mac Allister struck the post as the defending champions searched for an equaliser.

Argentina's persistence finally paid off in the 85th minute when Enzo Fernandez reacted quickest to a pass from Lionel Messi just outside the penalty area and fired past Pickford, towards his right, to level the scores.

With momentum firmly on their side, Argentina completed the turnaround in the stoppage time at the 90+2nd minute. Lionel Messi skipped past England's Djed Spence on the right before delivering a precise cross beyond Pickford to the back post, where an unmarked Lautaro Martinez nodded into an empty net.

England pushed forward in search of a late equaliser, but Argentina held on through the remaining stoppage time to secure a memorable victory.

With the defeat, England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end. Tuchel's side will now face France in the third-place final on Saturday. (ANI)