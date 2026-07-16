After Argentina's dramatic comeback win over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal, Lionel Messi dedicated the victory to Diego Maradona, calling it "a gift for Diego." His heartfelt tribute drew widespread praise on social media for its humility and respect.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi paid his tribute to the late legendary footballer Diego Maradona after defeating England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 15.

Argentina reached their second consecutive World Cup final, putting themselves on the verge of becoming the third team after Italy and Brazil to successfully defend their title. In the semifinal, La Albiceleste were trailing 0-1 until a dramatic late comeback, sparked by Enzo Fernandez's equaliser in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez headed home the winner in stoppage time (90+2').

Lionel Messi was crucial in providing assists to Fernandez and Martinez as the team surged forward to secure the victory and booked their berth in the final, where they will face the 2010 champions, Spain.

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‘This Is a Gift for Diego’

After a thrilling semifinal victory over England, Lionel Messi spoke with visible emotion about the weight of the moment, honouring late Diego Maradona, who continues to be the emotional heartbeat of the squad. Speaking to the reporter, Messi shared that he feels Maradona’s presence throughout their tournament journey, noting that the victory was a testament to the fighting spirit that Diego always demanded from the national team.

“This is a gift for Diego. I’m sure Diego is enjoying this so much from up above. It goes for him, and this was always a very special day. I’m happy to be able to give him this joy, and I hope he celebrates it however he wants from up there and enjoys it," the 39-year-old said.

“We are lucky to have lived in Diego’s era. I never wanted to compare myself to him, and I know he loved me. I choose to hold on to all the beautiful moments we shared together." he added.

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The match between Argentina and England served as a powerful echo of that iconic 1986 quarterfinal, where legendary Diego Maradona orchestrated one of the greatest individual displays in tournament history, and for Lionel Messi, it was a perfect stage to honour the man whose legend was forged in that same fixture forty years ago.

Under Maradona’s captaincy, Argentina won its second World Cup title in 1986, and 36 years later, Messi led the nation to their third star in 2022.

Social Media Moved by Messi's Tribute to Maradona

Lionel Messi’s heartfelt tribute to Diego Maradona after the semifinal against England has triggered a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts praising his humility, respect for Maradona's legacy, and unwavering admiration for the Argentine icon despite his own legendary status.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts hailed Messi's heartfelt tribute, applauding his humility and unwavering respect for Maradona. Many noted Messi chose to honour the former Argentine legend’s legacy rather than compare himself, while others described the bond between the two legends as one built on admiration and love.

Some said Messi ‘never tried to replace Maradona, only to honour his legacy,’ while others remarked that he ‘became the first Messi’ instead of trying to be the next Diego.

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If Lionel Messi’s Argentina successfully defends their World Cup, they will become the first team to end a 64-year wait for a repeat champion, joining Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) in the history books.

For Messi, he would become the third captain after Giuseppe Meazza and Mauro Ramos to lift back-to-back World Cup trophies as skipper, further etching his name into the annals of football history.

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