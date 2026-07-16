Lionel Messi danced and teared up as Argentina defeated England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal. For England, 60 years of suffering continue as emotions poured out.

After the final whistle of the semifinal clash between England and Argentina, tears were flowing everywhere. Pent-up emotions were simply let out.

For the Three Lions, they were tears of sorrow. Their 60 years of suffering are still not over. For the Argentinians, on the other hand, they were tears of joy.

Lionel Messi reacted emotionally to the final whistle. He jumped with the wave dance alongside other players and danced to celebrate the crucial semifinal win. He almost teared up as fans chanted "Olé Messi" from the stands.

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England's Heartbreak Continues

The defeat marks yet another semifinal exit for England, extending their decades-long wait for a major trophy. Players were seen slumped on the pitch, with some unable to hold back tears.

Argentina, meanwhile, celebrated wildly. The victory sends them to the final, keeping their title defense alive.

Messi, who has faced criticism in previous tournaments, appeared overwhelmed by the moment. The crowd's chants appeared to move him as he celebrated with teammates.

The match lived up to its billing, with both sides giving everything on the pitch. But in the end, it was Argentina who prevailed.

Fans around the world reacted to the emotional scenes. Many expressed sympathy for England, while others celebrated Messi's joy.

The final whistle marked the end of England's campaign and the continuation of Argentina's journey toward another World Cup title.