Lionel Messi-led Argentina came from behind to beat England 2-1 and book a place in a second straight FIFA World Cup final. During a hydration break, Messi and his teammates were amused by Jordan Pickford's tactical water bottle, filled with unused penalty notes.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina reached their second consecutive FIFA World Cup final after pulling off a thrilling 2-1 victory in the semifinal against the 1966 champions, England, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 15.

The defending champions, Argentina, have put themselves on the verge of becoming the third team after Italy and Brazil to win a second successive World Cup title. In the semifinal, La Albiceleste trailed the Three Lions 0-1 until a dramatic late comeback, sparked by Enzo Fernandez's equaliser in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez headed home the winner in stoppage time (90+2').

Lionel Messi might not have scored a goal, but he provided two assists to Fernandes and Martinez in the crucial match, ensuring his side's progression to the tournament's climax. Argentina’s thrilling finish in the semifinal was further amplified by the viral clip capturing the squad’s bemusement at Jordan Pickford’s elaborate water bottle.

Also Read: 'Olé Messi' Chants Bring Messi to Tears as Argentina Celebrate Stunning FIFA World Cup Semifinal Win (WATCH)

Argentina Players Amused by Pickford’s Tactical

Following Enzo Fernandez's equaliser in the 85th minute, Argentina and England paused for a hydration break. During the stoppage, Lionel Messi and his teammates were caught on camera sharing a lighthearted moment over goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's tactical water bottle

In a video that went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), Messi and Argentina players were spotted pointing at and chuckling over Pickford’s water bottle, which was plastered with detailed, colour-coded information on the shooting direction for every Argentine player’s penalty.

Pickford had apparently prepared detailed notes in anticipation of a potential penalty shootout to thwart Argentina's attackers. However, as La Albiceleste sealed victory within regulation time, the England goalkeeper's meticulously prepared tactical water bottle went unused, becoming an object of amusement for the Argentina players.

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England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford did save a flurry of dangerous attempts throughout the match, but ended up conceding two crucial goals to Argentina, which sealed the fate of the Three Lions in what was a heartbreaking exit for the English side.

Having not reached the final since winning their 1966 triumph. England remains without a FIFA World Cup final appearance for another four years, adding another chapter to their long-standing tournament heartbreak.

‘Failed the Exam’: Fans Roast England’s Unused Penalty Strategy

The viral video of Argentina players being amused by England goalkeeper’s tactical bottle sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts quick to compare the goalkeeper’s exhaustive preparation to a high-stakes exam that ultimately went unsubmitted.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts with hilarious reactions, joking that Pickford had prepared for a penalty shootout that never came. Many compared his colour-coded water bottle to an exam answer sheet that went unused, while others joked that Messi already ‘cracked the answers’ before England could even reach penalties.

Several users mocked The Three Lions for failing to force extra time, rendering Pickford's meticulous preparation completely pointless.

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Meanwhile, Argentina will look to create history when they take on Spain, who defeated France in the semifinal, in the high-stakes title clash at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 19.

England, on the other hand, will face off in the third-place playoff at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday, July 18.

Also Read: FIFA WC: Scaloni hails 'incredible' Argentina after comeback win vs ENG