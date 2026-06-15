Lamine Yamal missed Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener vs Cabo Verde as coach Luis de la Fuente opted to manage his workload after a recent hamstring injury. The 18-year-old came on in the 71st minute, marking his World Cup debut as a substitute.

The young Spanish football sensation Lamine Yamal didn’t feature in Spain’s starting XI in their opening FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Cabo Verde at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia on Monday, June 15.

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Spain entered the prestigious football tournament as one of the favourites to clinch the coveted trophy, as they look to build on their momentum as the reigning European champions. After winning their maiden FIFA World Cup in 2010, the La Roja hasn’t managed to recapture that glory on the global stage.

Spain has been clubbed in Group H, alongside Cabo Verde, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia, making it a challenging yet manageable path as La Roja look to secure their spot in the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In the previous two editions, Spain’s campaign came to an end in the pre-quarterfinals.

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Why Was Lamine Yamal Not In The Starting XI?

As Spain began their quest for the second World Cup title, the young football star Lamine Yamal didn’t feature in the starting XI. Since the 18-year-old is one of the key players to watch out for in the ongoing edition of the FIFA World Cup, his absence from the opening lineup has understandably sparked significant concern among fans and pundits alike.

Yamal was being rested following a hamstring injury sustained during FC Barcelona’s clash against Celta Vigo in April this year. The injury forced him to miss the remainder of the domestic club season. The youngster’s injury was a cause for concern for Spain management, as he is considered a vital cog in their quest for the second title.

However, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed that Lamine Yamal has recovered from the injury and had a full training session, but the management decided to adopt a cautious approach by keeping him on the bench to manage his workload and ensure his long-term fitness for the deeper stages of the tournament.

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Lamine Yamal’s absence from Spain’s starting XI in their opening match against Cabo Verde is a strategic decision intended to ensure his long-term health throughout the tournament. Given his rapid rise over the last couple of years, Yamal is widely viewed as the next global football superstar.

Will Lamine Yamal Feature in Starting XI for Spain’s Remaining Matches?

After being out of Spain’s starting XI for the match against Cabo Verde, Lamine Yamal came in as a substitute in the 71st minute, marking his debut in the FIFA World Cup. At the age of 18, Yamal became one of the youngest players to feature in the prestigious football tournament.

Though Yamal came off the bench as a substitute in the match against Cabo Verde, he is widely expected to push for a starting spot in Spain's upcoming Group H fixtures. Given that his appearance in the opening match was a planned, low-risk return to competitive action, head coach Luis de la Fuente is likely to integrate him more fully as his match fitness improves.

Lamine Yamal is expected to make his return to the starting XI when Spain takes on Saudi Arabia on June 21 in Atlanta, followed by their final group campaign against Uruguay on June 26 in Guadalajara.

The coaching staff's measured approach is intended to ensure that their young star is fully capable of handling the high-intensity demands of the knockout stages, should Spain progress as expected. It remains to be seen how Lamine Yamal will be utilized by the coaching staff as the tournament progresses.

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