5 Brutal Reasons England Will Fall Short At FIFA World Cup 2026 In The United States
England’s hopes for glory face serious obstacles at the FIFA World Cup 2026. From fragile defence to overreliance on Kane, here’s why their dream may collapse.
Defensive Fragility
Despite clean sheets in qualifying stage, England’s defence looks shaky. Nico O’Reilly’s inexperience, John Stones’ injury record, and Reece James’ fitness struggles leave Tuchel’s squad exposed. The backup options lack caps and confidence, raising doubts about their ability to withstand elite opposition.
Heat And Fatigue
The American summer heat will test England’s endurance. Cooling breaks may help, but players from colder climates could struggle. Midfielders like Declan Rice lack the possession control over rivals, meaning exhaustion could hit hard in knockout stages. History shows European teams rarely thrive outside their continent.
Saka’s Fitness Concerns
Bukayo Saka, England’s standout attacker at Euro 2024, is battling lingering Achilles issues. Tuchel admitted he cannot train on consecutive days. Even if he starts, doubts remain over whether Arsenal’s star can deliver consistently at the highest level. England’s attack could falter without him at full strength.
Dependence On Kane
Harry Kane is England’s talisman, responsible for more than half of their international goals. Without him, the team looks toothless. Alternatives Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney lack his pedigree. If Kane suffers injury, England’s campaign could collapse instantly, highlighting their dangerous overreliance on one player.
History
Tuchel himself admits England are not favourites. Decades of heartbreak weigh heavily, with repeated collapses under pressure. From Euro 2020’s Wembley defeat to Euro 2024’s loss to Spain, the Three Lions have consistently cracked when it matters most. Facing giants like Brazil, France, or Argentina, history may repeat itself.
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