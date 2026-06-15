A huge controversy has erupted at the FIFA World Cup. A VAR referee is accused of making a racist hand gesture on camera, and now an international anti-discrimination group is demanding his removal.

Las Vegas: The FIFA World Cup is seeing some thrilling matches, but a huge racism controversy has now erupted off the field. During a live broadcast, a VAR referee made a hand gesture in front of the camera, which has sparked massive outrage on social media. People are alleging that the gesture is a symbol of white supremacy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident happened just before the Group E match between Germany and Curaçao. Australian referee Shaun Evans, who was on VAR duty, was being introduced to the viewers. He turned to the camera and made an 'OK' sign with his fingers pointing downwards. Football fans immediately pointed out that this is a 'white power' symbol used by far-right racist groups to identify each other, and they have slammed FIFA for it.

The 'Fare Network', an international organisation that works against discrimination, has taken a very strong stand on this issue. They have demanded that FIFA immediately remove referee Shaun Evans from the World Cup panel. "Why would a VAR official show this symbol in front of a camera watched by millions? This was a deliberate act to spread extreme racist ideas.

Such people should not be allowed to officiate the World Cup," Fare Network said in a statement. Following this controversy, there are reports that the live broadcast of later matches skipped the part where the referee panel is introduced to the audience.

Scroll to load tweet…

School Prank or Racism? Social Media Is Divided

However, one section of social media is also defending the referee. They claim that the gesture is part of a common prank played in schools in Western countries, called the 'circle game'. In this game, a person makes a circle with their fingers below their waist to trick others into looking at it. They argue it's just a harmless joke.

Scroll to load tweet…

The 'OK' sign is generally used worldwide to mean 'everything is alright'. But it became infamous as a racist code after the man responsible for the 2019 Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand publicly displayed it in court.

This incident has become a major headache for FIFA, which has been taking a strict stand against racism and hate. So far, neither FIFA nor referee Shaun Evans has made any official comment on the matter.

Scroll to load tweet…