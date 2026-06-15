During Japan’s 2-2 draw against the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2026, coach Hajime Moriyasu gained attention for using large numbered placards to communicate tactical instructions amid stadium noise. The innovative method went viral for its clarity and creativity in handling in-game strategy.

Japan coach Haime Moriyasu caught the attention of the spectators with his smart way of instructing players during the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against the Netherlands at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, June 14.

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Japan, led by Ko Itakura, kicked off its campaign with a thrilling 2-2 draw against three-time runners-up Netherlands in a match that saw both sides demonstrate remarkable offensive tenacity. Japan was on the verge of defeat as they were trailing 1-2 against the Dutch side until a dramatic late surge in the 88th minute saw Daichi Kamada connect with a precise cross to level the scores.

The late equaliser saw the Japanese crowd go berserk over the sheer resilience of their team, as Kamada’s clinical finish capped off a relentless second-half fightback. The stadium erupted in joy as the late goal ensured that Samurai Blue secured a vital point in their Group F opener.

Also Read: 5 Brutal Reasons England Will Fall Short At FIFA World Cup 2026 In The United States

Hajime Moriyasu Tactical Masterclass Goes Viral

As Japan secured a crucial point with a 2-2 draw over the European heavyweights, the Netherlands, in Texas, what caught the attention of the spectators and fans was the tactical and unconventional method adopted by Haime Moriyasu throughout the Group F match in front of a packed stadium.

Just like other coaches, Moriyasu was deeply involved in the game from the touchline, but his innovative way of instructing the players grabbed the spotlight. In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the former Japanese international was seen frantically holding up large, numbered placards toward the pitch to relay specific tactical adjustments to his squad.

Since the noise of the crowd made it impossible to communicate with the players, Moriyasu came up with a smart yet innovative system of visual signals. By utilizing these distinct numbered cards, he was able to effectively convey complex structural shifts and personnel assignments in real-time.

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The innovative tactic by Japan's coach Hajime Moriyasu quickly became one of the most discussed talking points of the tournament’s opening weekend. The numbers like ‘45’, ‘3’, and ‘1’ displayed on the cards left fans and tactical analysts scrambling to decode their specific meanings.

These numbers are only known to the coaching staff and the players, as they are part of a highly classified tactical shorthand developed specifically for high-pressure tournament environments.

Who is Hajime Moriyasu?

Hajime Moriyasu is often regarded as one of the most tactical football coaches in the world, known for his meticulous planning, tactical flexibility, and ability to foster a resilient, collective spirit within his squads. Before taking up managerial duties, Moriyasu had a long professional career as a midfielder.

In his 15-year career as a professional footballer, Moriyasy represented the Sanfrecce Hiroshima, Kyoto Sanga FC (loan), and Vegalta Sendai. His club career was primarily based in Japan, where he became a legendary figure, particularly at Sanfrecce Hiroshima, making over 250 appearances for the club.

Hajime Moriyasu represented Japan between 1992 and 1996, but never got an opportunity to play at the FIFA World Cup, as the national team failed to qualify for the 1994 tournament following a heartbreaking late-game collapse against Iraq in Doha. Following his retirement, the 57-year-old spent five years, from 2012 to 2017, as a manager for Sanfrecce Hiroshima, the club which he had previously served as both a player and an assistant coach.

Under the guidance of Moriyasu, Hiroshima clinched three J1 League titles (2012, 2013, and 2015). Thereafter, he took up coaching duties with Japan, U23, as well as senior teams. Moriyasu was serving as assistant coach to Akira Nishino during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. After the 2018 tournament, Moriyasu was promoted to the head coach of Japan.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Japanese Fans Clean Dallas Stadium Before Leaving, Winning Hearts Worldwide (WATCH)