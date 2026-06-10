The 2026 World Cup build-up is overshadowed by off-field issues. FIFA President Gianni Infantino prepares to address the media as a top Somali referee is denied entry into the co-host US, and social unrest grows in Mexico ahead of the opening match. On the field, Lionel Messi returned from injury for defending champions Argentina.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is set to face the media on the eve of the World Cup on Wednesday, as off-field distractions dogged the build-up to the tournament.

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Infantino is likely to face tough questions about sky-high ticket prices and an immigration crackdown that has seen a top referee, fans and team officials barred from co-hosting the United States.

The head of world football's governing body will give a rare press conference in Mexico City, where co-hosts Mexico play South Africa on Thursday in the opening match at the Estadio Azteca.

Also Read: US Immigration Crackdown Looms Over FIFA World Cup 2026, Rights Groups Warn of Mass Deportations

A Dream Denied: Somali Referee Turned Away at the Border

The 2026 men's World Cup has been expanded to 48 teams and is the biggest and most ambitious in the event's history, with matches also taking place in Canada.

But the refusal of US immigration authorities to allow Somali referee Omar Artan, one of Africa's leading match officials, into the country underlined fears that Donald Trump's immigration policy could leave deep scars on the football extravaganza.

Artan said the "biggest dream of my life" had been ripped away after he was turned back at the US border.

"I am very, very disappointed," Artan told The New York Times.

"I'm just simply a referee who's trying to live his dream, the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup."

Artan, who was named the 2025 men's referee of the year by the Confederation of African Football, would have been the first Somali to officiate at a World Cup.

He said he was subjected to an 11-hour interview with border officials at Miami International Airport and then detained for several further hours in a holding cell before being put on a flight back to Turkey.

"I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa," he added -- an assertion confirmed to AFP by a Somali government advisor.

Somali World Cup Official Rejected at Miami Border

A US State Department official alleged to AFP that the referee was "associated with suspected members of terrorist organizations", therefore "making the traveler ineligible for admission to the United States".

Artan returned to a hero's welcome in Mogadishu and vowed to take part in the next tournament in 2030.

"I will be at the next World Cup and will continue to make Somalia proud... Despite what has happened to me, I am not discouraged," Artan told more than 100 supporters and journalists at Mogadishu's main airport.

Social Unrest in Mexico Ahead of World Cup Opener

Meanwhile, concerns were rising that the curtain-raiser in Mexico City could be disrupted by social unrest.

Protesters on Tuesday blocked an avenue leading to the Estadio Azteca, although lines of police prevented the demonstrators from reaching the stadium.

Thousands took part in the demonstration following a week of action that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has called a "provocation."

Sheinbaum has said that the opening match was "guaranteed," though the left-leaning leader again ruled out using police to repress the demonstrations.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Kick-Off In Trouble? Teachers Block Stadium Road in Mexico

Messi Sparkles on Return

On the pitch, Argentina's superstar Lionel Messi scored moments after coming off the bench on Tuesday to dispel any injury doubts and help the holders win their final warm-up game.

The 38-year-old Messi had not featured for Argentina in the build-up to their title defence after injuring a hamstring playing for Inter Miami in late May.

He was introduced as a substitute with 20 minutes left to huge acclaim from a capacity 88,000 crowd against Iceland in Auburn, Alabama, and his clever through ball played in Lautaro Martinez, who was fouled in the box.

Messi, who drove Argentina to their third World Cup crown in Qatar four years ago and is set to feature in his sixth World Cup, lashed in the penalty to help the reigning champions ease to a 3-0 win.

Argentina's first match is on June 16, against Algeria in Kansas City.

Along with Spain, France and England, Argentina are among the favourites to win the title.

Messi is set to feature in his sixth World Cup.