Following Portugal's 5-0 World Cup victory over Uzbekistan, Cristiano Ronaldo became visibly frustrated with a reporter's persistent questions about Lionel Messi. The 41-year-old star sharply dismissed the comparison, stating he "couldn't care less about others," a response that has since gone viral and divided football fans online.

Portugal captain and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly annoyed and frustrated by repeated questions about his rival Lionel Messi in the post-match interview following Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Uzbekistan on Tuesday, June 23.

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Portugal kept their knockout hopes alive by thrashing Uzbekistan 5-0 at Houston Stadium in Texas. Cristiano Ronaldo starred with a first-half brace, while Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao also found the net, along with an own goal from Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov, who added to his team’s misery by turning the ball into his own net.

With a crucial victory over Uzbekistan, Portugal moved to the top of the Group K points table with four points, before slipping to second place after Colombia defeated DR Congo 1–0 later in the evening. The win took Colombia to six points and secured their place in the knockout stage.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi Sets a Record, Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks One the Next Day! The Rivalry Is On!

Ronaldo Furious over Messi’s Questions

Following Portugal’s crucial victory over Uzbekistan, Cristiano Ronaldo interacted with the media in the mixed zone, where the atmosphere quickly turned tense. Despite a stellar performance against an Asian side, the 41-year-old forward completely lost his patience after a reporter persistently brought up Lionel Messi's performances in the tournament.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a reporter was heard asking Ronaldo about Messi’s performance against Austria, where he scored two goals to become the leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. The Portuguese star refused to take the bait and immediately shut down the line of questioning.

Visibly annoyed by the repeated questions on Messi, Ronaldo stepped closer to the microphone and delivered a sharp reality check to the press corps.

“I couldn’t care less about others... Mbappe also scored,” the 41-year-old said.

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Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are often considered the greatest footballers of their generation, having dominated the sport for nearly two decades and rewriting record books across Europe and on the international stage.

However, the ongoing rivalry between two legends of the game has often put them in discussions around the mythical 'Greatest of All Time' (GOAT) title.

Fans React to Ronaldo’s Viral Response to Messi’s Questions

Cristiano Ronaldo’s response to a reporter’s question on Lionel Messi’s performance in the match against Austria has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts deeply divided over the veteran striker's fiery remarks.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts were sharply divided in their reactions, with some criticising Ronaldo for being ‘bitter’ and ‘insecure’ over the repeated Messi comparison. In contrast, others defended him, saying he was focused on football and tired of constant GOAT debate narratives that overshadow his performances.

Many said that the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has gone on far too long, urging the media to stop the constant comparisons and instead focus on their individual achievements and current performances.

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Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are apparently playing their last World Cup, as both superstars are now in their late thirties and early forties, marking the end of an unparalleled era in football history.

Messi has already won the World Cup in 2022, while Ronaldo is still chasing the ultimate prize on the international stage to cap off his glittering career.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Narrow Win Over Panama, But Will Croatia Even Make It Past The Group Stage?