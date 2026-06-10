Thousands of teachers tried to march to the Azteca Stadium, where the opening match between Mexico and South Africa is scheduled. Police used huge concrete barricades to stop them.

Mexico City: The whole world is waiting for the FIFA World Cup to begin, but things are getting tense in Mexico City. Just days before the tournament, thousands of teachers staged a massive protest, blocking a major road to the famous Azteca Stadium. This happened on Tuesday, with protesters blocking the road for hours. The protest is getting international attention as football fans from all over the world are pouring into the host countries—USA, Canada, and Mexico.

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The march was led by the CNTE teachers' union, with thousands of people taking part. The protesters tried to march to the Azteca Stadium, where the opening match between Mexico and South Africa will be held. However, a large police force and concrete barricades stopped them. The teachers sat on the road and protested for over three hours before they finally left.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called the protest a deliberate 'provocation' to make Mexico look bad on the world stage. In a press conference, she said the government will not use force to suppress the protest and will try to solve the issue through talks. She also assured that the opening match will be held safely.

For the past week, the teachers have been on strike. They are demanding a salary hike and the withdrawal of the current pension law. The teachers have now set up temporary camps near the fan zone in Mexico City. Union leaders have made it clear that the strike will continue until their demands are met. On June 1, police had used rubber bullets and tear gas during a similar protest in the same area.

Bigger Protests Planned for Opening Day

The CNTE has called for even bigger protests on Thursday, the opening day of the World Cup. They will be joined by family members of 'disappeared' people, who are believed to have been kidnapped and killed by criminal gangs or authorities in Mexico.

As Mexico gets ready to host the biggest World Cup in history, authorities are already facing headaches. Renovation work at the city's airports and subway stations is still not finished. Now, this massive protest by teachers has become a major security threat for the country.

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