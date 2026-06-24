Messi’s first senior goal for Barcelona came in 2005 against Albacete. At just 17, he received a chipped pass from Ronaldinho and calmly lobbed the ball over the goalkeeper. That moment announced the arrival of a generational talent.

It was not just a goal but the beginning of a career that would redefine football. Fans remember the celebration with Ronaldinho, symbolizing a passing of the torch from one magician to another.