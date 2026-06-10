Reports suggest the US government is planning to identify and deport undocumented immigrants during the FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, the Iranian football team, which is coming to the US for a match, has been given strict instructions to leave the country right after their game.

New York: Ever since Donald Trump became the US President, there has been a major crackdown on undocumented immigrants, with many being deported. Now, it looks like this operation will intensify during the FIFA World Cup, which starts on June 11. Reports suggest the US administration is getting ready to identify, arrest, and even deport immigrants during the tournament.

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Todd Lyons, the acting director of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has also hinted at this. He said that the agency will play a "key role" during the tournament. When asked if there would be raids inside stadiums, Andrew Giuliani, the director of the White House World Cup task force, gave a telling answer.

He said, "The President will not rule out anything that keeps American citizens safe." This is being seen as a big hint that authorities might check spectators in and around stadiums. If anyone is found to be an undocumented immigrant, they could be deported.

Iran Team Told to Leave US Immediately After Match

New York: Amidst all the political tension, the Iranian football team is set to play its FIFA World Cup matches in the US. But there's a catch. The team is only allowed to enter the US for the match and must leave the country as soon as it's over.

The team is currently training in Mexico. According to media reports, Iran's ambassador in Mexico, Abolfazl, said, "We will travel to the US in the morning for the match. We have to leave the US immediately after the game ends." Iran is scheduled to play its first match against New Zealand in California on June 15.

Iranian Players Finally Get US Visas to Play World Cup

Washington: The Iranian players have now been granted visas to play in the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on June 11. For a while, there was a lot of confusion about whether the team would even be able to participate. The World Cup is being co-hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada, and Iran's ongoing tensions with the US and Israel made things uncertain.

However, two US officials have now confirmed that the team, which is training in Mexico, has received the necessary visas to enter the US. Their first match is against New Zealand in California on June 15.