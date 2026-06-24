The 41-year-old Ronaldo opened up, saying the past week was one of the darkest of his career after he failed to score in the first FIFA World Cup 2026 match.

Boston:Cristiano Ronaldo might have shut down his critics with two goals on the field, but he just couldn't keep his cool with reporters afterwards. The Portuguese superstar got seriously ticked off when a journalist brought up Lionel Messi's name. This happened in Boston, right after Portugal thrashed Uzbekistan 5-0 in a World Cup group match.

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Ronaldo, who is 41, had earlier opened up, saying the past week was one of the 'darkest' of his career because he didn't score in the first game. He felt that critics were talking as if he had already retired. But what really got to him was when reporters started the Messi comparison game all over again.

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Even now, with both players in the final stages of their careers, the Messi-Ronaldo debate just doesn't end. Messi is already leading the goal-scoring race in this World Cup with 5 goals in two games. And a question about this is what set Ronaldo off.

As Ronaldo walked up to the media, one reporter started, "Yesterday, Lionel Messi scored two goals, Kylian Mbappé..." The moment he heard 'Messi', Ronaldo just turned his head away, looking totally annoyed. He didn't even let the guy finish his question and just moved on, asking another reporter to ask the next question. A video of his reaction has gone completely viral, with lakhs of people watching it.

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When another reporter asked if he could ask a question, Ronaldo lightened up a bit and joked, “That depends on your question. Otherwise, I won't answer.”

He was then asked about a possible knockout match between Argentina and Portugal. Ronaldo's reply was classic: "I don't know how to answer that. Right now, that question doesn't make much sense. But, if it happens, it would be top."

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Just as he was about to leave, another journalist tried to bring up Messi again. This time, Ronaldo just walked off from the media area, looking properly fed up.

For the record, Lionel Messi's Argentina has already qualified for the Round of 32. But Portugal, with 4 points from two games, still has to wait for their final match result to book their spot in the knockouts.

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