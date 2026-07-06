Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo had a tense exchange with Brazilian journalist Marcelo Bechler during a FIFA World Cup 2026 press conference. Ronaldo challenged the reporter to ask a "good question" before giving a sharp reply, and the incident quickly went viral on social media.

Portugal captain and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo had a tense exchange of words with a journalist during the press conference ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Monday, July 6.

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Ronaldo-led Portugal will take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake. Portugal booked their spot after a dramatic 2-1 win over Croatia in the Round of 32. Though the match was marred by controversial refereeing decisions and late drama, the Portuguese held their nerve to progress.

Portugal will face Spain for the 42nd time in international football, with Spain currently holding a superior record of 17 victories to Portugal's 6, while 18 encounters have ended in draws.

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Ronaldo’s Heated Exchange with Journalist Goes Viral

As Portugal prepares for the round of 16 clash against Spain, captain Cristiano Ronaldo encountered a moment of unexpected tension during a media session. While speaking to the reporters, the 41-year-old noticed Brazilian journalist Marcelo Bechler in the crowd and challenged him to ‘ask a good question’.

“Give it (mic) to the guy in front of him. The guy who doesn't like me. I want to see if he can ask a good question.” Ronaldo said.

“It's him. I know he doesn't like me,” he asserted.

When Marcelo Bechler asked Ronaldo the ‘most difficult thing’ about playing in a World Cup at the age of 41, the Portugal captain did not hold back.

“What's the hardest thing? Talking to you. To some of you. Especially those who don't like me. You're one of them, I know.” Ronaldo replied.

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The tense exchange between Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazilian journalist Marcelo Bechler caught the attention of other reporters and journalists in the media room as well as the netizens, as the video of the same went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), making it one of the most talked-about in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is often known for his intense competitive nature, unwavering self-belief, and unfiltered candor, has rarely shied away from challenging the media throughout his illustrious career.

Who Is Marcelo Bechler?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brief confrontation with Brazilian journalist Marcelo Bechler has sparked widespread curiosity regarding the reporter, who is well-known in football circles, particularly for his deep coverage of European leagues and high-profile player movements.

Marcelo Bechler is a prominent Brazilian football journalist who is working with TNT Sports and is part of their dedicated team covering major international football events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He has established himself as one of the most respected football journalists in the world, particularly known for his extensive network and in-depth reporting on European football.

A graduate in journalism from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais in 2008, Bechler shot to fame when he reported a famous and record-breaking transfer saga: Neymar Jr.’s €222 million move from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. At that time, the transfer was not confirmed until both clubs officially announced it on August 3, 2017, leading to Bechler's reputation as a top-tier investigative journalist.

In his career as a football journalist, Marcelo Bechler covered the La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and FIFA World Cup among other major global football competitions. Based in Barcelona for over a decade, he established himself as a key correspondent for European football before returning to Brazil in 2025 to become a commentator for TNT Sports.

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