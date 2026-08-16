Varanasi DM Satyendra Kumar inspected the under-construction cricket stadium in Ganjari, addressing slow progress. Officials cited a new October 15 deadline for the final phase, noting most work, including pavilions and the pitch, is complete.

Varanasi District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar visited the under-construction International Cricket Stadium in Ganjari on Sunday and conducted a site inspection of the ongoing works.

Regarding the slow progress of construction, the project officer stated that only the Damru project remains, which will be completed by October 15. "All other work is almost complete."

During the inspection, the District Magistrate inspected various parts of the stadium complex and assessed the quality and progress of the work. He directed officials to complete the construction work within the stipulated timeframe. He also directed officials to expedite the remaining work and ensure quality work.

Construction Status Update

During the inspection, it was reported that the VIP/South Pavilion and West/East Pavilion have been completed. The media centre and internal works have been completed. The grass planting on the playground has been completed. More than 80 per cent of the external development work has been completed, and it will be completed by September.

The District Magistrate, while instructing the officials present on the site, said that there should be no compromise on quality in the construction work. He instructed the concerned officials to regularly monitor the work and constantly review the progress of the construction. (ANI)