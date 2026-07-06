Following Brazil's 1-2 defeat to Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Neymar announced his retirement from international football. The star's final act was a penalty goal after a verbal exchange with Norway's goalkeeper, ending his 16-year career with the national team at the same stadium where it began.

Neymar and Brazil have been knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a Round of 16 defeat to Norway at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 5. The five-time world champions struggled to find rhythm against a clinical Norwegian side, ultimately succumbing to a 1-2 defeat that saw Erling Haaland net a decisive late brace.

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Brazil’s lone goal was from their star Neymar, who converted a stoppage-time penalty. Until then, Selecao was frustrated by resolute Norwegian defence and the goalkeeping heroics of Orjan Nyland, who had kept them at bay for the majority of the match.

Brazil had an opportunity to convert a penalty earlier in the contest, but Nyland had brilliantly denied Bruno Guimaraes, setting the stage for a high-stakes psychological duel that would follow between the Norway goalkeeper and Neymar.

Also Read: Norway's unity key to historic World Cup win over Brazil, says coach

What Did Neymar Tell Nylan?

Brazil got a second opportunity for a penalty in the dying moments of the match after a VAR ruled that a Norwegian defender committed a foul in the box. As Neymar stepped up to take the crucial spot-kick, Orjan Nyland attempted to play verbal mind games and distract his focus from the goal.

Nyland reportedly taunted Neymar by saying:

“Where do you want it? I'll stop it for you, I'll stop it."

Neymar, who played over 130 international matches for Brazil, maintained his composure under pressure and coolly converted the penalty. Immediately after the ball hit the back of the net. After netting a penalty goal, Brazil star toward Nyland and retorted:

“Not to me! Not to me!"

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The match referee and Norway players intervened to break up the heated confrontation, as tensions flared in the closing moments of the game. Despite the intensity of the exchange, Neymar’s goal proved to be the final act of his international career.

Despite limited appearances in the FIFA World Cup 2026, featuring in just two of five matches, Neymar managed to leave the tournament with only one goal to his name, a defiant final strike that captured both his enduring quality and the heartbreak of Brazil's early exit. A brief 15-minute cameo was enough for the Brazilian fans to catch a glimpse of their star player.

Neymar Calls Time On His International Career

Following Brazil’s pre-quarterfinal exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, Neymar announced his immediate retirement from international football, bringing a definitive end to a storied 16-year career with Selecao, which began in 2010.

Speaking to the reporters after the match, the 34-year-old was visibly emotional as he reflected on the gravity of the moment, noting the poetic symmetry of concluding his journey at MetLife Stadium, the very same venue where he made his debut by donning the Brazil jersey against the United States back in 2010.

“I tried. It started here at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over.” Neymar said.

Neymar’s retirement from international football brings an end to an era for Brazilian football. Though his final tournament was significantly hampered by a persistent right calf injury, his two appearances, the group stage against Scotland and the Round of 16 clash against Norway, served as a poignant final showcase of his enduring legacy.

However, Neymar will continue to play club football for the time being, though he has admitted that he is currently taking his career ‘year-to-year’. He is playing for his boyhood club, Santos FC, after making an emotional return to his roots in early 2025. It remains to be seen how the Brazilian football star takes his career forward after international retirement.

Also Read: FIFA WC: Brazil suffer earliest exit since 1990 after loss to Norway