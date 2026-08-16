Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha praised the women's team for their impressive 2-2 draw against China in the FIH Hockey World Cup, highlighting their massive improvement in skill, strategy, and fitness since the Asian Games.

Viren Rasquinha Praises Team's Progress

Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha praised the women's team for their impressive 2-2 draw against China in the ongoing FIH Hockey World Cup, highlighting the significant progress they have made since their 0-4 defeat to the same opponents in the 2023 Asian Games semi-final. He credited the team's marked improvement in skills, strategy and, most notably, fitness.

The Indian women's hockey team opened their FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 campaign with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against 2024 Olympic silver medallists China at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on Sunday.

"It has been a brilliant first match for India vs China. When we last played China in a major competition, it was the SF of the last Asian Games 2023 where we lost 0-4. We were miles behind them. The women have massively improved on their skill, strategy and especially fitness," Rasquinha wrote in an X post.

It has been a brilliant first match for 🇮🇳 vs China. When we last played China in a major competition, it was the SF of the last Asian Games 2023 where we lost 0-4. We were miles behind them. The women have massively improved on their skill, strategy and especially fitness — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 16, 2026

"India will be slightly disappointed with the result that we did not get 3 points vs China after leading twice. But the women should be proud of a classy performance vs the Olympic medallists - fighting hard, tireless running, skilful when needed. Went toe to toe with China," Rasquinha added.

India will be slightly disappointed with the result that we did not get 3 points vs China after leading twice. But the women should be proud of a classy performance vs the Olympic 🥈medallists - fighting hard, tireless running, skillful when needed. Went toe to toe with China. — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 16, 2026

Hard-Fought Draw in Opening Match

Playing their opening match of the tournament, India made an impressive start and took the initiative early, putting China under pressure with their attacking intent and sustained possession.

India carried their 2-1 lead into half-time after an energetic first half in which they created several opportunities and kept China under sustained pressure.

The pressure eventually told in the 39th minute when China earned a penalty corner. Ma Ning produced a superb drag-flick to beat the Indian defence and bring the scores level at 2-2.

Neither side could find the decisive goal in the final minutes as the two teams settled for a 2-2 draw.

Pool D Standings and Upcoming Fixtures

India will now turn their attention to their next Pool D encounter as they look to build on a spirited opening performance at the World Cup.

Following the opening round of matches, England sit at the top of the Pool D standings after their 4-0 victory over South Africa, while India and China are level on points in second place, with South Africa occupying fourth position.

India will next take on South Africa on 18 August, as they look to secure their first win of the tournament.

Before that, the Indian Men's Hockey Team will face England in their second World Cup match on 17 August. (ANI)