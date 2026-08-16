The Indian U20 men's team will play two closed-door friendly matches against Yemen in Bengaluru on August 20 and 23. This is part of their preparation for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers, following two previous friendly wins.

The Indian U20 men's team will play two friendly matches against Yemen at the Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru on August 20 and 23, as part of their preparations for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers. Both encounters will kick off at 16:30 and will be played behind closed doors.

These will be India's third and fourth friendly matches of the training camp, following two victories over Singapore at the same venue on August 3 and 6, with the Blue Colts winning 3-0 and 1-0, respectively, as per the AIFF website.

India and Yemen have only met once before at this age-group -- a goalless draw in the AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers in 2017.

Road to AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Following the friendlies, the Blue Colts will travel to Tashkent on August 26, five days before the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers, to acclimatise to the local conditions and get additional training time in the Tashkent weather.

India will open their campaign against Syria on August 31, before facing Uzbekistan on September 3 and Bangladesh on September 6. (ANI)