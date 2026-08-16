Dhruv Jurel notes the Galle pitch changes with weather and India must adapt. He scored a crucial 51 in India's 460/9 and stressed that bowlers need discipline and to take 20 wickets for a win, keeping their approach simple and determined.

Dhruv Jurel on Changing Pitch Conditions

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel stressed that the Galle pitch can change rapidly depending on the weather, with moisture making it more helpful when the covers are on and the surface drying out when the sun comes through. Having experienced similar conditions during the India A tour, he stressed the need for India to adapt and keep working hard as the Test progresses. Jurel was speaking to the reporters after Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle on Sunday.

"From what I've seen, even in the India A [games], this wicket keeps changing quickly, and it depends on the weather," he said. "If the covers have been on, moisture comes in, and if the sun comes out, it becomes dry. It will keep changing [as this Test match progresses]. We just have to keep working hard," Jurel said, as per Cricinfo.

Jurel's Vital Half-Century

Jurel smashed a decent 51 off 68 balls laced with 4 fours and a six. Jurel's 51 proved to be a vital contribution to India's first innings in the opening Test against Sri Lanka. Alongside Devdutt Padikkal's magnificent 150-plus score, his knock helped India reach 460/9 by the end of Day 2. Jurel also stitched together an impressive 55-run partnership for the seventh wicket with young spinner Manav Suthar.

'Need to Take 20 Wickets to Win'

Jurel also emphasised the need for India's bowlers to maintain discipline and consistency, bowl long spells and keep attacking the right areas. He said the approach should remain simple and determined, stressing that India must take 20 wickets to win the Test. "I feel we will have to bowl very long spells, like their bowlers have been doing. We'll need to stay consistent. It's not rocket science. We'll need to put balls in great areas. That's all. We have to keep it simple and stay determined. If we have to win, we have to take 20 wickets," he added. (ANI)