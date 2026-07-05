After France's 1-0 World Cup victory over Paraguay, a post-match controversy erupted. French captain Kylian Mbappe was involved in a tense confrontation with Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Gill, who threw the match ball at Mbappe's back after the star forward seemingly snubbed his handshake attempt while celebrating.

France captain and star forward Kylian Mbappe was involved in a tense confrontation with Paraguay players during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, July 4.

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France qualified for the quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Paraguay in the pre-quarters, thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s 70th-minute penalty goal, yet the match ended in controversy, as the French football star had a heated exchange with the opposition over a physical and ‘niggly encounter, which grabbed the attention of the spectators at the stadium as well as the football world.

After France secured a victory, the atmosphere soured when Paragyan goalkeeper Orlando Gill attempted to shake hands with Kylian Mbappe, but was met with indifference from the France captain, who was soaking in the celebrations with the supporters.

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Gill’s Retaliation Sparks Post-Match Controversy

As the referee blew the final whistle, confirming France’s 1–0 win over Paraguay, captain Kylian Mbappe turned to the sea of supporters to celebrate, inadvertently creating one of the most talked-about moments of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill, who played a resilient game against a strong French side, approached Mbappe for the customary post-matchhandshake. However, the 27-year-old was caught up in the immediate celebrations with the supporters in the stands and walked past the Paraguayan goalkeeper without acknowledging the gesture.

Frustrated by the perceived snub, Gill threw the match ball at Mbappe's back as he moved away from the scene. The incident of the same went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

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Since Paraguay’s defenders and midfielders especially targeted Kylian Mbappe, as the French star was heavily marked and fouled throughout the high-stakes game, the post-match incident was seen by many as the breaking point for the tensions that had simmered on the pitch for 90 minutes.

Mbappe remained unfazed by Paraguay’s aggressive, ‘niggly" defensive tactics, later remarking to reporters that France was well-prepared for the ‘ugly football’ and physical intensity that the South American side brought to the field.

‘I Lost My Temper’

Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Gill clarified his ‘ball striking’ at Kylian Mbappe’s back following the post-match incident, admitting that the moment was driven by pure frustration.

“I tried to shake his hand, but since he didn't pay me any attention, I lost my temper,” Gill told the reporters after Paraguay was knocked out in the round of 16 defeat to France.

“But anyway, that was all I did; I calmed down afterward,” he added.

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Meanwhile, the two-time World Champions, France, will face Morocco, who defeated Canada in the round of 16, in the quarterfinals at the Gillette Stadium in Boston, Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Thursday, July 9.

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