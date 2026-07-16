Argentina's big win against England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final has landed them in some serious trouble. After their 2-1 victory, some players celebrated with a banner that read, 'Las Malvinas Son Argentinas' (The Malvinas are Argentine), and now FIFA might take action against them.

Argentina's celebration after beating England 2-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final has kicked up a major storm. After the match, a few Argentinian players were seen holding a banner that said, "Las Malvinas Son Argentinas" (The Malvinas are Argentine). This act has sparked a huge controversy, and there's serious talk that FIFA could take disciplinary action.

The Falkland Islands, which Argentina calls the Malvinas, are located in the South Atlantic Ocean. For a long time, the UK and Argentina have been in a dispute over who owns these islands. This disagreement even led to a war between the two countries in 1982. Right now, the UK controls the islands, but Argentina has never given up its claim.

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According to FIFA's rules, displaying political messages, slogans, or symbols on the field or in the stadium during a World Cup or any other international tournament is strictly forbidden. This is why FIFA might see Argentina's celebration as a violation of its code of conduct.

Reports suggest that Giovani Lo Celso, who used to play for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, and former Manchester City defender Nicolás Otamendi were the two players holding the banner, which was probably brought in by fans in the stands. The incident has now become a hot topic of discussion worldwide.

So far, FIFA has not made any official comment or decision. However, international media outlets are reporting that the organization is likely to investigate the matter. If found guilty, the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the players involved, or even the entire team could face penalties.

The IFAB (International Football Association Board) rulebook is very clear: "Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images. Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer's logo." The rules also state that for any violation, the competition organiser, national football association or FIFA will sanction the player and/or the team.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Argentina's Vice-President Victoria Villarruel posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter), writing, "The Falklands are Argentine! They banned them from bringing them into the stadium, but they forgot that we carry them in our blood and in our hearts."