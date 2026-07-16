Argentina staged a dramatic comeback to beat England 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup semifinal. Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez scored late goals, both assisted by Lionel Messi, to book a spot in the final against Spain.

Argentina stun England with dramatic comeback

Argentina Enzo Fernandez dedicated the team's comeback FIFA World Cup semifinal victory over England to the fans, saying the squad had made history once again after reaching the final.

Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in Atlanta, overturning a first-half deficit with Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into Sunday's (IST) title clash against Spain.

'This is for you': Fernandez thanks fans

Following the victory, Fernandez took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement and thanked Argentine supporters for their backing. "ALL THE GLORY TO GOD. Argentinos this is for you, we all wanted to win this match and we made history again. Enjoy the classics being won. This group is in a new end, we are going for everything together again. See you in New York," Fernandez wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enzo Fernández (@enzojfernandez)

Messi masterclass sinks England

Fernandez played a crucial role in Argentina's comeback, scoring the equaliser in the 85th minute after receiving a pass from Lionel Messi before Lautaro Martinez completed the turnaround in stoppage time.

England struggled to maintain their advantage after taking the lead, allowing Argentina to build pressure.

Lionel Messi played a key role in the comeback, assisting Fernandez's equaliser and setting up Martinez's stoppage-time winner.

What's next for both teams

Argentina will face Spain in the final on July 19 at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, while England will meet France in the third-place playoff after their hopes of reaching their first final since 1966 ended. (ANI)