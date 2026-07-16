Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni lauded his team's 'incredible' effort after a 2-1 comeback win over England in the FIFA World Cup semifinal, setting up a final against Spain. He praised the team's unity and determination to win.

'What these guys have achieved is incredible': Scaloni

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni expressed enthusiasm and delight after his side staged a come-from-behind 2-1 win over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal on Wednesday (local time) in Atlanta, calling the La Albiceleste's effort "incredible" and said that the team is "going to try to win the final." The result sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, where they will face Spain on Sunday, July 19 (local time), while England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

Scaloni praised his players for their incredible achievements, saying their efforts were difficult to put into words. He thanked the entire squad, including substitutes, for their unity and contributions, while stating that the team would give everything to win the final.

"We have to thank the players. It's hard to explain what this group has done with words. We're going to try to win the final, but what these guys have already achieved is incredible. I am grateful to the players. Without them it would be impossible. A special mention for those who don't play and support from the outside. It's an incredible group. Those who came on from the bench today were fundamental," Scaloni said during the post-match press conference as quoted by the Argentine Football Association's (AFA) X account.

'This team plays better when it's in trouble'

Scaloni said the team showed great determination and never gave up, and that they performed better under pressure, kept attacking until the end, and produced an even better performance than their previous standout match against Egypt.

"In football as in life, you have to give everything until the end. This team plays better when it's in trouble. If it didn't go in, we would've lost 1-0 with seven goal-scoring chances. We kept pushing until the end. We thought the match against Egypt was the peak, and this one surpassed it," Scaloni said.

"These are the only moments of pure happiness we have. Tomorrow, the bitterness starts all over again. These players don't feel weighed down by the responsibility. We're not successful just because we win or not. The most important thing is how we face the situations," he added.

'We are fair winners'

Scaloni said he is not concerned about personal praise; his priority is the team's condition, future, and readiness. He believes they deserved the win and are prepared for the challenges ahead.

"Hopefully people think something good of me, but honestly, it doesn't worry me. That doesn't move me. My concern is that the boys come out onto the field in good shape and that there's always a tomorrow. I think we are fair winners. We are prepared to face what comes next".

He said the team will give their all to win the tournament, but what they have already achieved is impressive. He emphasised their passion, pride, and commitment to fighting until the very end.

"We're going to try to win, we're going to give it everything. But this is already impressive. We're unique and it's not arrogance. It's heart. The jersey deserves it. Give everything until the end, hold nothing back," Scaloni said.

Match Summary

In the match, England took the lead in the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon, but Argentina responded with sustained pressure. Enzo Fernandez equalised in the 85th minute before Lionel Messi assisted Lautaro Martinez's stoppage-time winner to complete the turnaround.

The match was a tightly contested affair, with both teams creating limited chances in the first half. Argentina's victory ended England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966. The Three Lions will face France for a third-place finish, while Argentina will meet Spain in the final on July 19 (local time). (ANI)