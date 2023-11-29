Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Erling Haaland sets new Champions League milestone with prolific goal scoring record

    In a spectacular display, Erling Haaland has once again left his mark on the Champions League, scoring against RB Leipzig and achieving a historic goal tally of 40 in just 35 appearances.

    Erling Haaland continues to etch his indelible mark in the annals of Champions League history, delivering an outstanding performance against RB Leipzig that solidifies his status as one of football's most prolific strikers. The Norwegian dynamo has now scored an astounding 12 goals against RB Leipzig, surpassing all other opponents in his goal-scoring prowess and helping Manchester City script a 3-2 win against RB Leipzig.

    In the recent Champions League clash at the Etihad against Manchester City, Haaland's second-half goal not only secured a crucial victory but also marked his 40th goal in the competition. This remarkable achievement sets a new benchmark for the fastest player to reach the 40-goal milestone in just 35 appearances, underscoring Haaland's unparalleled impact.

    What adds another layer of distinction to this accomplishment is Haaland achieving this feat at the age of 23 years and 130 days. This makes him not only the fastest but also the youngest player in Champions League history to amass such an impressive goal tally. Haaland's unparalleled skills and achievements are rewriting the narrative of football excellence, making him a standout figure in the illustrious history of the Champions League.

