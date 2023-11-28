Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez urges improvement despite unbeaten streak after win over Jamshedpur FC

    FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez, expresses dissatisfaction with the team's performance despite a hard-fought 1-0 win against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.

    Football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez urges improvement despite unbeaten streak after win over Jamshedpur FC osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 3:41 PM IST

    Following the team's hard-fought 1-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez remarked "We have areas to improve in,". FC Goa have extended their unbeaten streak. Despite securing three crucial points through Victor Rodriguez's late goal, Marquez expressed discontent with the overall performance of his squad during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 clash at Goa's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday.

    In a match marked by near misses and outstanding saves, the Gaurs managed to claim victory, maintaining their unbeaten run and surging past Kerala Blasters FC to the top of the league standings. While Marquez acknowledged the importance of securing the win, he emphasised the need for improvement in various aspects of the team's play.

    "I need to say that obviously the most important thing is the three points to win. I'm not happy. I think that the performance of the team can be a thousand times better," stated Marquez in the post-match press conference. He recognized that over 22 games, there are highs and lows, but stressed the importance of improvement despite the positive outcome.

    Despite FC Goa's win, Marquez praised Jamshedpur FC as a tactically challenging opponent in the league. He highlighted the defensive 5-4-1 formation employed by Jamshedpur and commended their strategic movements during attacks. While acknowledging that his team controlled most situations, Marquez also noted that Jamshedpur FC remained a threat, particularly in the final minutes, making the match highly competitive.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Simon Grayson reflects on Bengaluru FC's draw against NorthEast United FC

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 3:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic instagram post Bumrah's leaves fans guessing osf

    'Silence is sometimes...': Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic post keeps fans guessing

    cricket 'My name is VVS Laxman': Ishan Kishan giving wrong answers to right questions goes viral (WATCH) osf

    'My name is VVS Laxman': Ishan Kishan giving wrong answers to right questions goes viral (WATCH)

    Football Cristiano Ronaldo persuades referee to reverse penalty decision in Al Nassr's AFC Champions League match osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo persuades referee to reverse penalty decision in Al Nassr's AFC Champions League match

    Basketball LeBron James sets new NBA record for all-time minutes played amid Lakers' tough loss osf

    LeBron James sets new NBA record for all-time minutes played amid Lakers' tough loss

    Football Paris Saint-Germain's dressing room embraces unity post Messi and Neymar exits osf

    Paris Saint-Germain's dressing room embraces unity post Messi and Neymar exits

    Recent Stories

    Aleppo to Athens: 7 of the world oldest inhabited cities ATG

    Aleppo to Athens: 7 of the world oldest inhabited cities

    Gandhi was 'Mahapurush' of last century, PM Modi 'Yugpurush' of this one: VP Dhankar sparks row (WATCH) snt

    Gandhi was 'Mahapurush' of last century, PM Modi 'Yugpurush' of this one: VP Dhankar sparks row (WATCH)

    Temptation Island: Who is Nikita Bhamidipati? The 22-year-old dating Jad Hadid RKK

    Temptation Island: Who is Nikita Bhamidipati? The 22-year-old dating Jad Hadid

    Kerala: 'Thanks to everyone...' Abigail's mother breaks down before media; video calls daughter anr

    Kerala: 'Thanks to everyone...' Abigail's mother breaks down before media; video calls daughter

    MAMA Awards 2023: BTS, ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN to grace the ceremony; here's when and where to watch it SHG

    MAMA Awards 2023: BTS, ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN to grace the ceremony; here's when and where to watch it

    Recent Videos

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon