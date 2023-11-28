ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez urges improvement despite unbeaten streak after win over Jamshedpur FC

Following the team's hard-fought 1-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez remarked "We have areas to improve in,". FC Goa have extended their unbeaten streak. Despite securing three crucial points through Victor Rodriguez's late goal, Marquez expressed discontent with the overall performance of his squad during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 clash at Goa's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday.

In a match marked by near misses and outstanding saves, the Gaurs managed to claim victory, maintaining their unbeaten run and surging past Kerala Blasters FC to the top of the league standings. While Marquez acknowledged the importance of securing the win, he emphasised the need for improvement in various aspects of the team's play.

"I need to say that obviously the most important thing is the three points to win. I'm not happy. I think that the performance of the team can be a thousand times better," stated Marquez in the post-match press conference. He recognized that over 22 games, there are highs and lows, but stressed the importance of improvement despite the positive outcome.

Despite FC Goa's win, Marquez praised Jamshedpur FC as a tactically challenging opponent in the league. He highlighted the defensive 5-4-1 formation employed by Jamshedpur and commended their strategic movements during attacks. While acknowledging that his team controlled most situations, Marquez also noted that Jamshedpur FC remained a threat, particularly in the final minutes, making the match highly competitive.

Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Simon Grayson reflects on Bengaluru FC's draw against NorthEast United FC