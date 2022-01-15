  • Facebook
    Signing a contract is not like buying a smartphone, says Liverpool boss Klopp amidst negotiations with Salah

    Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson signed new contracts last summer. Still, Mo Salah remains on the same deal he agreed to in 2018.

    football EPL Signing a contract is not like buying a smartphone says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp amidst negotiations with Mohamed Salah
    Team Newsable
    United Kingdom, First Published Jan 15, 2022, 2:38 PM IST
    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed confidence over striker Mohamed Salah's long-term future at Anfield, insisting that lengthy negotiations are regular for a contract of its magnitude. This latest remark from the German comes days after the Egyptian put the onus of his future at the hands of the Reds, adding that he is 'not asking for crazy stuff' with regards to his demands. Salah's deal with Liverpool runs out in the summer of 2023.

    Also read:"Not asking for crazy stuff": Ambitious Mohamed Salah states putting onus on Liverpool to decide his future

    Mo Salah is reportedly the 5th highest-paid footballer world over. Until defender Van Dijk signed his new contract with the Reds, the Egyptian forward was the top earner in Liverpool. As per reports, the new contract is being negotiated is in the region of 300,000 pounds per week. 

    Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson signed new contracts last summer. Still, Mo Salah remains on the same deal he agreed to in 2018.

    Clearing the air around the new contract negotiations with Salah, Liverpool boss Klopp said that there is no problem whatsoever, even as talks drag.

    "These are conversations. I'm not sure if two big companies try to come together, usually in normal life and business that is not done overnight," the German added.

    Klopp also added that signing a big contract is not like buying a smartphone where you sign one thing, and the deal is done. "There are a lot of things to consider. Some from the club's side and some from the player's side, and a lot from the agent's side. That's the thing. Nothing else," the Liverpool manager noted.

    Speaking about the goalless draw against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Thursday night, Klopp admitted that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was disappointed not to have started in the game. Liverpool was held by Mikel Arteta's team, who played over two-thirds of the game with a man less following Granit Xhaka's red card.

    "I'm very happy with Ox, but what I know is he was disappointed last night. I get that 100 per cent. I would have been. The thing is that with the situation we are in, we had to think how we start and how we can change, and the game developed slightly differently than we expected," the German added.

    Liverpool is currently 3rd in the Premier League table, 11 points clear of leaders Manchester City. They face Brentford on Saturday at Anfield, in a clash that is expected to be a close one, given that both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are away representing their respective countries in the Africa Cup of Nations.

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2022, 2:38 PM IST
