"Not asking for crazy stuff": Ambitious Mohamed Salah states putting onus on Liverpool to decide his future

There's no doubt that Mohamed Salah has been a game-changer for Liverpool. Since his move to Anfield in 2017, the Egyptian forward has displayed ambition and an undying spirit of winning titles. Mo Salah, who has repeatedly reiterated his wish to stay at Liverpool, has now put the onus of his future at the hands of the Reds.

Salah, whose deal with Liverpool runs out in the summer of 2023, has said he is 'not asking for crazy stuff' even as contracts talk drag. Both parties have yet to agree over the new terms for 29-year-old, who is currently away representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

In an interview with GQ, the Premier League's top scorer this season said, "I want to stay, but it's not in my hands. It's in their (Liverpool) hands. They know what I want. I'm not asking for crazy stuff."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had in December 2021 stated that the club is having a 'really good conversation' with Salah over a new deal. However, this comment from Salah, who has been instrumental in Liverpool's Champions League and Premier-League winning campaigns, appears to give an impression that obstacles persist in negotiations with the club.

Putting the responsibility on Liverpool to come up with a solution that will be a befitting reward for the striker, Salah goes on to add, "I've been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me. But with the administration, they have [been] told the situation. It's in their hands."

Mo Salah, who has been labelled as one of the best players in the world given his current form, is reportedly the 5th highest-paid footballer globally. Until defender Van Dijk signed his new contract with Liverpool, Salah was the top earner in the club. As per reports, the current deal being negotiated is in the region of 300,000 pounds per week. But will Liverpool oblige?

From Salah's perspective, more than money, the hunger for winning titles will drive him to continue performing at the top. The Egyptian will also want to see that Liverpool is committed to adding quality to their squad and making a difference in English and European football. There's no doubt that Salah is now an all-time Liverpool great, and hence he is very well in a position to command a wage based on his market value.

From manager Jurgen Klopp's perspective, there's little doubt that he shares a great bond with Salah, and the striker is also well-settled in the Liverpool dressing room. When Salah was linked with a move to Barcelona, the 29-year old reiterated that he is happy at Anfield and would prefer to stay in the Premier League. However, in an interview with Egypt's MBC Masr, Salah had said that a player's financial value shows how much his team appreciates him and that the club is ready to do anything to retain the best. To this comment, Klopp had reacted, saying, "Mo is fine, I am fine. What we all want is clear, and things like this need time."

As for Liverpool, the club will have to finalise a magic figure that pleases Mo Salah and does justice to his elite status as one of the best in the world. Ideally, the club would want to secure a deal well before Salah enters his last year at Anfield in the current contract. The club's sporting director, Michael Edwards, has been a successful negotiator in his time at Anfield, and before he makes his way out in the summer, securing Mohamed Salah's long-term future at Liverpool could be his most significant success.