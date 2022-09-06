Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: 'It gave me goosebumps for sure' - Antony on his United debut goal vs Arsenal

    Manchester United trumped Arsenal 3-1 in the EPL 2022-23 on Sunday at Old Trafford. Debutant Antony scored the opening goal on debut, followed by a hyped celebration. He has revealed that the moment gave him 'goosebumps'.

    It has been a remarkable turnaround for English giants Manchester United in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL). After losing its opening two matches, the Red Devils have won four games in a row, with its latest win coming against rival Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. While the hosts won 3-1, the opening goal was scored by club debutant Brazilian striker Antony, which also saw a hyped celebration from him. His signing was completed on the deadline day for a fee of £86 million, which saw high media coverage. Meanwhile, in his interview with the club post debut, the Brazilian admitted that he got 'goosebumps' after scoring the goal.

    Talking to MUTV, Antony reckoned, "To score my first goal and share this moment with the crowd, with a great atmosphere, was brilliant. From the moment I stepped onto the pitch, I already had goosebumps because I knew how much I wanted to be here and how much the crowd wanted this. When I saw the ball going in and the net shaking, I expressed all my feelings the way I did. Yes, it gave me goosebumps for sure."

    ALSO READ: UCL 2022-23: 'MAN CITY DOESN'T WIN JUST FOR ERLING HAALAND' - PEP GUARDIOLA AHEAD OF SEVILLA CLASH

    Antony also credited his teammates for the assist but admitted that the feeling is yet to sink in, and he won't be forgetting it anytime soon. "Marcus [Rashford] passed the ball to perfection. So, there was not much more I had to do when it came. I saw the goalkeeper, and the ball came perfectly to me to place it as I did. I was pleased to go with my instinct," he continued.

    "Bruno Fernandes had the ball, I think he shrugged off Gabriel Jesus, and then he touched the ball to Jadon Sancho. Sancho made the touch to Marcus, and I knew he could slip the ball either way. And, when Marcus, being a knowledgeable player, realised I could make a run, I just took off. He slipped the ball, and I took the chance well," concluded Antony.

