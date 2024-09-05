End of an era? No Messi, Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or nomination for 1st time since 2003; WATCH who made the cut

For the first time in over two decades, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo is featured among the contenders for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

In a monumental shift in football history, the Ballon d'Or nominees list for 2024 was announced on Wednesday, September 4, marking the end of an era. For the first time in over two decades, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo is featured among the contenders for the prestigious award, a notable absence that reflects the evolving landscape of world football. This is the first time since 2003 that both legendary players, who have dominated the sport for nearly two decades, are missing from the shortlist.

Lionel Messi, who has won the Ballon d'Or a record eight times, was a regular fixture on the list since receiving his first nomination in 2006. His most recent win came just last year in 2023, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest footballers of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo, another football icon, has claimed the award five times. The Portuguese superstar was nominated consecutively from 2004 until 2022, an unparalleled streak that showcased his consistent excellence on the global stage.

Messi, who made a high-profile move from European football to Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami last year, has continued to captivate audiences in the United States.

Similarly, Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, maintained his status as one of the top scorers globally, netting 54 goals for club and country last season. Despite his impressive tally, Ronaldo was overlooked in this year’s nominations, marking a significant shift in the footballing landscape.

Ronaldo's omission is particularly striking given his illustrious history with the Ballon d'Or. He won his first title in 2008 while playing for Manchester United, becoming the last Premier League player to claim the award. His and Messi's absence from the list symbolizes a turning point, signaling the rise of a new generation of football stars who are beginning to take center stage.

The final list of 30 nominees for the 2024 Ballon d'Or includes some of the biggest names in football today. Among the standouts are Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Toni Kroos, and Vinicius Jr., all of whom have had stellar seasons. Erling Haaland, who emerged as the Premier League's top scorer last season, is another prominent name among the nominees. Haaland’s inclusion underscores his growing influence and potential to become one of football's next greats.

The absence of Messi and Ronaldo from the 2024 Ballon d'Or nominees list is more than just a passing of the torch; it is a moment that highlights the inevitable progression of time in sports. While the footballing world will continue to celebrate their unparalleled contributions, the spotlight now shifts to the new generation of players poised to leave their mark on the game.

As the football world awaits the announcement of the winner on October 28 this year, one thing is clear: the era of Messi and Ronaldo may be coming to an end, but their legacies will continue to inspire future generations of footballers around the globe.

Full list of nominees for Ballon d'Or 2024 award:

Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)

Phil Foden (Manchester City and England)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City and Portugal)

Toni Kroos (retired)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid and Uruguay)

Nico Williams (Athletic Club and Spain)

Artem Dovbyk (Roma and Ukraine)

Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen and Switzerland)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa and Argentina)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG/Real Madrid and France)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter and Argentina)

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta and Nigeria)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid and Germany)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen and Spain)

William Saliba (Arsenal and France)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal and England)

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid and Spain)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)

Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter and Turkiye)

Rodri (Manchester City and Spain)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England)

Declan Rice (Arsenal and England)

Vitinha (PSG and Portugal)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea and England)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal and Norway)

Dani Olmo (Barcelona and Spain)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid and Brazil)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen and Germany)

Mats Hummels (Roma and Germany)

